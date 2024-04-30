Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Two killed after small plane crashes in rural Indiana

Single-engine aircraft reportedly went down about 55 miles outside Fort Wayne

Associated Press
Published
Two people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed in a wooded area in northern Indiana, authorities said.

The aircraft crashed around 2:20 p.m. in a rural area outside Bristol, roughly 55 miles northwest of Fort Wayne, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two people died after a small plane crashed Tuesday in northern Indiana.

The sheriff's office confirmed the deaths of the two occupants of the plane, but no further information about the victims was available.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Zenith Air Zodiac CH-601.