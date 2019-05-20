Trump vows to not let Iran get nukes; Buttigieg makes his 2020 case at Fox News town hall

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know today ...

Trump vows to not let Iran get nukes, takes on Biden and Buttigieg in Fox News interview

President Trump vowed, in a wide-ranging interview with Fox News, not to let Iran get nuclear weapons - but reiterated his reluctance to go to war. "I will not let Iran have nuclear weapons," he told Steve Hilton, host of "The Next Revolution." "I don’t want to fight. But you do have situations like Iran, you can’t let them have nuclear weapons -- you just can’t let that happen." Earlier Sunday, the president tweeted that a war would result in "the official end of Iran" and warned the nation to "[n]ever threaten the United States again!" Trump tweeted hours after a rocket landed less than a mile from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, the first such attack since September.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have risen in recent weeks after the Trump administration ordered warships and bombers to the Middle East earlier this month to counter threatened attacks against U.S. interests by Iran or Iranian-backed forces. During his interview, the president also addressed the rising challenge 2020 presidential candidate, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden's questionable ties to China and role in the Iran nuclear deal Trump withdrew from last year.

Buttigieg defends appearance on Fox News town hall

Insurgent Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg acknowledged at the Fox News town hall in Claremont, N.H. Sunday evening that he needs to do more to appeal to "black and brown" voters, even as he parried a series of policy questions -- and, on several occasions, went directly after President Trump.

Buttigieg argued that minority voters are "skeptical of people who seem to come out of nowhere," after moderator Chris Wallace noted that he was polling at one-percent support among nonwhite primary voters according to a recent Fox News poll. Buttigieg also took on the controversial newly passed pro-life legislation passed in Alabama, as well as similar bills making their way through other state legislatures, Trump's tweets, tax hike proposals and explained his decision, as a Democrat, to appear on a Fox News town hall.

Jimmy Carter - kingmaker, once again

Jimmy Carter appears to again be a kingmaker in the race for the White House. At least three Democratic presidential hopefuls have ventured to the tiny town of Plains, Ga., to meet with Carter, 94, and his wife, Rosalynn,91. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, have visited with the Carters and attended the former president’s Sunday School lesson in Plains. It's quite a turnabout for a man who largely receded from party politics after his presidency, often without being missed by his party’s leaders in Washington, where he was an outsider even as a White House resident.

Sweden calls for Assange's detention over alleged rape

A top Swedish prosecutor on Monday formally asked that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange be detained in absentia over the alleged rape of a woman in her home nearly a decade ago, reports said. The move was seen as the first step in his possible extradition from Britain. The Australian also faces a U.S. extradition warrant for allegedly conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer.

A merciful 'Terminator'

Arnold Schwarzenegger announced Sunday that he won't press charges against the man accused of assaulting him over the weekend. "A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges," the 71-year-old "Terminator" star tweeted. "I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa." On Saturday, a video went viral of the former Republican governor of California at an Arnold Classic Africa event in Johannesburg, South Africa, when a man rushed and dropkicked Schwarzenegger from behind.

'Game of Thrones' comes to an end - and fans dump on the finale

The much-anticipated series finale of "Game of Thrones" aired on HBO on Sunday and many "GoT" fans were not impressed. Without giving up spoilers (that's a warning), some fans unhappy with who ultimately wound up on the Iron Throne. Other fans online have called the finale the "worst episode of the entire series." Some are grouping end of "Thrones" with "The Sopranos" and "Lost" as among the worst TV finales of all time. It looks like a petition demanding that HBO remake the final season "with competent writers" will likely get many, many more signatures.

Former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., accuses the Obama-era intelligence officials James Clapper, James Comey and John Brennan of not being upfront when it comes to the use of the Christopher Steele dossier.

