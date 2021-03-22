Trump slams Biden over border 'crisis,' national triumph turned into 'national disaster'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Trump slams Biden over border 'crisis', accused him of causing 'death and human tragedy'

President Biden said Sunday that he intends to travel to the southern border "at some point," telling reporters that he is in no rush to visit because "I know what's going in those facilities."

Biden’s immigration agenda includes a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, but the president last week urged migrants planning on embarking to the United States to hold off for the time being.

Asked Sunday why his warning did little to quell the chaos at the border, Biden admitted that his administration could increase efforts to transmit his recent messaging to migrants making their way to the U.S.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities have been operating far beyond capacity amid a troubling surge in border crossers. The agency announced that it had encountered more than 100,000 migrants at the border in February, while numbers of child migrants in custody have also increased dramatically.

The Biden administration has been moving to increase capacity of facilities to house migrants, and building a number of extra facilities — including looking at NASA sites and military bases.

Former President Donald Trump released a statement in response to Biden's remarks on Sunday, blaming his successor for turning "a national triumph into a national disaster" with his handling of the crisis.

"We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history," the statement reads. "All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Miami Beach spring breakers hit with extended curfew after SWAT team forced to break up rowdy crowd

Miami Beach officials on Sunday said the city would extend curfews and closures through April 12 after a SWAT team was called in Saturday night to break up a rowdy crowd of spring breakers that had defied an 8 p.m. curfew.

City commissioners unanimously voted on the move during an emergency meeting on Sunday. Interim City Manager Raul Aguila, who recommended extending the curfew, needed commission support to extend the curfew beyond Tuesday.

Aguila told The Miami Herald that the measure aims to "contain the overwhelming crowd of visitors and the potential for violence, disruption and damage to property."

The vote comes after law enforcement officers in bulletproof vests dispersed pepper spray balls Saturday to break up groups that descended on sunny South Beach by the thousands, trashing restaurants and flooding the streets without masks or social distancing despite COVID restrictions.

After days of partying – including several confrontations between police and large crowds – Miami Beach officials ordered an emergency curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., forcing restaurants to stop outdoor seating entirely during the three-day emergency period, and encouraging local businesses to voluntarily shut down.

On Saturday, a military-style vehicle was seen rolling down the palm-tree-lined Ocean Drive on social media as outnumbered Miami Beach police officers struggled to disperse the raucous crowds. Tourists were urged to stay inside their hotels and pedestrians or vehicles were not allowed to enter the restricted area after 8 p.m. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Trump returning to social media with 'his own platform' in 2-3 months: adviser

Former President Donald Trump will be back on social media in the near future with his own service, according to one of his senior advisers.

Trump was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. He had been a prolific poster on that platform before and during his presidency.

"I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform," Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News' "#MediaBuzz" on Sunday. "And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does."

Miller said he was unable to provide much more in terms of details at this point, but he did reveal that Trump has been having "high-powered meetings" at Mar-a-Lago with various teams regarding the venture, and that "numerous companies" have approached Trump.

"This new platform is going to be big," Miller said, predicting that Trump will draw "tens of millions of people." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

General John M. "Jack" Keane joined Fox News host Mark Levin Sunday night to discuss President Biden’s foreign policy efforts on "Life, Liberty & Levin."



"One of the things President Trump was able to do – and he’s never going to get any credit for it from the Biden administration – is make sure our allies know the United States has their back," Keane said.



