Biden says he will visit US-Mexico border 'at some point'

President Biden said Sunday that he intends to travel to the southern border "at some point," telling reporters that he is in no rush to visit because "I know what's going in those facilities."

Biden’s immigration agenda includes a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, but the president last week urged migrants planning on embarking to the United States to hold off for the time being.

Asked Sunday why his message did little to quell the chaos at the border, Biden admitted that his administration could increase efforts to transmit his message to migrants making their way to the U.S.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities have been operating far beyond capacity amid a troubling surge in migrants. The agency announced that it had encountered more than 100,000 migrants at the border in February, while numbers of child migrants in custody have also increased dramatically.

The Biden administration has been moving to increase capacity of facilities to house migrants, and building a number of extra facilities — including looking at NASA sites and military bases.

Republicans have laid blame on Biden for the surge after he rolled back a number of Trump-era immigration restrictions he deemed inhumane, including ending the "Remain-in-Mexico" policy and reinstating "catch-and-release."

Former President Donald Trump released a statement following Biden's remarks on Sunday, blaming his successor for turning "a national triumph into a national disaster" with his handling of the crisis.