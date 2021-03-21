CNN joins other networks criticizing Biden for denying press access to border operations

The ongoing influx of migrants at the U.S. southern border is growing so dire that left-wing CNN had no choice but to call out the Biden administration for denying them access to what many believe to be a crisis of their own doing.

CNN’s Pamela Brown examined the migrant surge and overwhelmed Border Patrol facilities in a segment over the weekend, telling viewers that "as the situation at the US-Mexico border gets worse, the media is being kept from it."

TV commentator Tom Borelli noted the network's apparent shift in tone on Twitter, writing Sunday, "So @JoeBiden border crisis is so bad even CNN is criticizing his effort to hide the crisis from the media."

BIDEN GIVING MEDIA 'ZERO ACCESS' TO BORDER OPERATIONS

The Biden administration came under renewed fire over the weekend for denying access to the media to observe Customs and Border Protection operations at the southern border.

Award-winning photojournalist John Moore took to Twitter to lament the lack of transparency as a surge of migrants trying to enter the country has put a strain on resources.

"I respectfully ask US Customs and Border Protection to stop blocking media access to their border operations," Moore tweeted Friday. "I have photographed CBP under Bush, Obama and Trump but now - zero access is granted to media. These long lens images taken from the Mexican side."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has been repeatedly questioned about media access to Border Patrol facilities.

Psaki was asked earlier in March about reports that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents were "frustrated" they couldn’t answer questions about what’s happening at these facilities or bring reporters inside.

Customs and Border Protection officials told the Washington Examiner that Biden Homeland Security officials had "muzzled" spokespersons and top agents to prevent them from speaking with the press.

"I certainly wouldn’t characterize it that way," Psaki said. "But if our policy is keeping people quiet, we are not successful, and it is not our policy to prevent people from talking." She pointed reporters to DHS for the logistics of press access.

Fox News' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.