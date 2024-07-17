Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Assassinations - Murders

Trump shooter told boss he needed day off before assassination attempt, gave three-word reason: report

Thomas Matthew Crooks reportedly told his boss he had "something to do" before Pennsylvania shooting

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
Breaking down the timeline of the Trump assassination attempt Video

Breaking down the timeline of the Trump assassination attempt

Fox News' Bryan Llenas reports the latest on the new details of the timeline and exclusive video showing the moments after the shooting. 

Former President Trump's would-be assassin would have been at work on Saturday, but told his boss that he needed the day off because he had "something to do," according to reports.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot dead by Secret Service agents after firing five rounds, grazing Trump's ear, killing firefighter Corey Comperatore and injuring two others at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

But law enforcement sources told CNN that the 20-year-old told his boss that he would be back at work on Sunday. 

Crooks listed himself as unemployed in 2020, but he worked most recently as a dietary aide at Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a state-licensed transitional facility.

DONALD TRUMP'S SECRET SERVICE PROTECTION UNDER INVESTIGATION FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks.

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks (Handout via AFP)

The center's administrator, Marcie Grimm, said in a Sunday statement that Crooks "performed his job without concern" and his background check was clean.

Nursing home where Trump rally shooter worked

Nursing home where Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks worked. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

Crooks' "newer model" phone and a gray 12-button remote transmitter were recovered from beside his body after he was shot, according to photos obtained by WPXI.

The transmitter is believed to have been connected to an explosive device in Crooks' car – investigators suggested in an interview with the New York Post that he may have planned to stage a distraction during the shooting. 

Thomas Matthew Crooks crawling on a roof moments before he attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Blurry cellphone video shows a rallygoer's perspective of Thomas Matthew Crooks crawling on a roof moments before he attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. (DJ Laughery)

Although they have gained access to his phone and laptop, investigators have yet to determine a possible motive for Crooks' assassination attempt. But they are beginning to piece together a clearer picture of his actions leading up to the shooting that day.

Roughly three hours before the shooting, Crooks aroused suspicion when he passed through magnetometers at the rally's security screening area with a range-finder, which looks like a small pair of binoculars and is used by target shooters and hunters to measure distances when setting up a long-range shot. 

NEIGHBOR SAYS TRUMP SHOOTER'S FAMILY HAD NO POLITICAL SIGNS IN YARD AS PARENTS' AFFILIATIONS SURFACE

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks

Thomas Matthew Crooks was the shooter in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Fox News Digital law enforcement source)

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that a local officer saw a suspicious man carrying a range-finder "in or just-outside" the venue before Trump took the stage.

That sighting was shared with state police, according to the source, and there was a discussion about whether the man was carrying a pair of binoculars to try to see the rally better.

TRUMP SHOOTER THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS' PARENTS REGISTERED PENNSYLVANIA PROFESSIONAL COUNSELORS: RECORDS

A home believed to be connected to the shooter in the assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump

News crews line the yard of a house across the street from the home believed to be connected to the shooter in the assassination attempt of former President Trump, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Crooks was able to gain access to the building's roof by climbing on top of an air conditioning unit, ABC News reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.