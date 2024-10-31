Trump sends message directly to millions of Americans after Biden’s ‘garbage’ insult and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump sends message to Americans after Biden’s ‘garbage’ insult.

2. Dodgers win World Series after beating Yankees in Game 5.

3. Early in-person voting kicks off in Kentucky.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘OUTRIGHT LIES’ – Critics scorch KJP for denying Biden made 'garbage' comment: 'It's literally on video.' Continue reading …

MAJOR FALLOUT – Trump uses Biden comments as rallying cry, Harris continues to distance from 'garbage' controversy. Continue reading …

BALLOT BATTLE – Chinese citizen charged after allegedly voting illegally in key state — but vote will still count. Continue reading …

MILITARY SALUTE – New polling shows which candidate has overwhelming support from veterans. Continue reading …

FINAL COUNTDOWN – FOX News Poll shows which presidential candidate has the edge in a key battleground. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BY THE MILLIONS – Over 58 million voters have cast ballots so far in the 2024 election. Continue reading …

OUT ‘SWING’ING – Democrats fighting for political survival pounce after Biden insults millions of Americans. Continue reading …

THE LONG HAUL – Big-rig exec shares what’s driving truckers to vote: ‘Speaking our language.’ Continue reading …

CLEAN-UP CREW – Biden’s past comments come back to haunt him as White House spins ‘garbage’ remarks. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘FALSE CLAIMS OF UNITY’ – Hollywood A-lister slammed for participating in Harris-Walz ad targeting Trump voters’ wives. Continue reading …

NOT MESSING AROUND – Washington Post top editor gives angry staff ultimatum during tense meeting over endorsement. Continue reading …

LOAD OF ‘RUBBISH’ – CBS anchor says Trump not giving 'grace' to Biden for calling his supporters ‘garbage.’ Continue reading …

RIGHTING WRONGS – Trump explains what he knows now that would make his potential second term different. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Yes, the president really said 'garbage.' Continue reading …

BRENT BOZELL – The surprising way Donald Trump can win it all against Kamala Harris. Continue reading …

CLOSING ARGUMENTS

MIKE ROGERS – This is why I want Michigan's vote for Senate. Continue reading …

JON TESTER – This is why I want Montana's vote for Senate. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

'REPULSED' – Mom livid after state's law aimed at protecting kids from child predators is weakened. Continue reading …

HALLOWEEN HOT DEBATE – How old is too old to trick-or-treat? Some US towns are putting an age limit on the fun. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on hit TV shows, sports stars and Halloween. Take the quiz here …

ROOT CAUSES – Stem cell research showing new possibilities for treating infant heart disease. Continue reading …

HIDDEN SIGNS – Dr. Nicole Saphier reveals easily missed breast cancer symptoms. See video …

WATCH

DONALD TRUMP – Former President's response after Biden calls half of America ‘garbage’ — delivered from a trash truck. See video …

DETROIT VOTERS – Union workers in critical swing state sound off on both presidential candidates. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













