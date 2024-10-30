I'm Mike Rogers: This is why I want Michigan's vote for Senate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over a year ago, my wife Kristi and I were checking out a grocery store in Brighton, while the clerk explained how more and more families were being forced to take necessary food items off the conveyor belt and put them back on the shelf because they could no longer afford them. Our hearts sank. These are working families who are doing everything right, yet they are struggling to get by.



Over the past 14 months, I’ve traveled across Michigan and heard directly from moms and dads, autoworkers, students, and seniors who work hard to make Michigan the greatest state in our union. It’s been incredibly rewarding, but also heartbreaking.



We’ve traveled the state sharing meals, coffees, and the occasional beer, with folks and asking them, ‘what keeps you up at night?’ Their stories are why I’m running.

MICHIGAN: THE BATTLEGROUND STATE THAT COULD SAVE AMERICA

Under Vice President Kamala Harris and my opponent, Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Michigan families are being crushed by high gas and grocery prices brought on by their overspending. These skyrocketing costs have made the most expensive vehicle to drive your grocery cart. The high prices don’t stop at the register and the pump. Today, energy is up over 30%, auto insurance is up over 55%, and rent is up nearly 23%. These soaring prices have left Michiganders living paycheck to paycheck.

These high costs are harming the future of Michigan’s economy too. Our autoworkers are worried about their jobs being outsourced to China due to the Harris-Slotkin EV mandate, as EVs require 40% less labor to produce, which means fewer auto jobs in the state that put the world on wheels.



Democrats like Slotkin would rather run from their record of supporting EV mandates than talk to the 2,400 autoworkers who were laid off at Stellantis, or the 1,000 autoworkers who were let go at GM. I worked in an auto factory to help put myself through college. I understand how critical these jobs are to Michigan families.

'UNPRECEDENTED FIELD OPERATION': REPUBLICANS GAIN MOMENTUM TOWARD CAPTURING CRITICAL SENATE RACE

I’ve listened to auto suppliers who fear they’ll have to let go of employees, leaving them unable to make new investments in their businesses. I’ve heard from auto dealers who are being forced to purchase EVs from auto companies for which they have no customers.



For many, tragedy at home is another devastating reality. I’ve met with parents who’ve lost children to the fentanyl that flows freely across our open southern border. These families are angry and disappointed by Democrats like Harris and Slotkin, who threw out President Trump’s secure border policies and instead opened our southern border and sat idly by while transnational criminal cartels harmed our communities.

In the last four years, America’s communities have been burdened by more than 10 million illegal immigrants. Today, we see higher crime rates, increased fentanyl deaths, and empowered drug cartels. A deputy sheriff told me that his daughter was killed after she inadvertently smoked marijuana that was laced with fentanyl.



We face serious challenges as a nation and a state, but we know when we work together and have strong leadership in Washington, we can Get America Back on Track.

When it comes to the economy, we’ll cut Washington’s wasteful overspending and empower America’s energy producers so we can become energy independent. We will slash prices at the pump, reduce the cost to heat your home, and bring down prices across the board. I’ll work with President Trump to eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits, allowing you to keep more of what you earned. Finally, we’ll give parents the help they need by expanding the child tax credit.



I will unleash Michigan’s manufacturers on day one by eliminating the Harris-Slotkin EV mandate. If Detroit automakers want to compete in the EV market, they are free to do so, but I will not force them to produce vehicles consumers don’t want to buy.

I’ll go a step further to defend Michigan’s manufacturing sector by reducing taxes on American companies who build their products in America. We’ll fight unfair foreign competitors like China who steal our intellectual property and undermine our manufacturers. If foreign trading partners refuse to play fair, we will impose tariffs on their imports. Simple as that.

Securing our southern border is my top priority. On day one, I will work with President Trump to reinstate the successful "Remain in Mexico" policy and restart construction of the border wall to keep illegal immigrants off of our streets and deadly fentanyl away from our kids.



As a born and raised Michigander, I know how hard life has become over the last four years. My promise to you, now and as your Senator: I will always have your back, and I’ll fight every day to Get America Back on Track.