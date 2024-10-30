Trump says a second term would be different now because he knows 'the good, the strong, the weak, the stupid'

Former President Trump reiterated his plans to "make America great again" as the 2024 race enters its final days.

Trump sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity at Mar-a-Lago and repeated the same campaign promises he’s made on the trail, vowing to secure the border, fix the economy and immigration system and utilize tariffs against foreign countries.

The 2024 GOP presidential nominee said a potential second administration of his would be different because, now, he knows "everybody in Washington."

"I didn't know anybody [during his first term]. I was not a Washington person. I was rarely there," Trump said Wednesday on "Hannity." "I know everybody [now]. I know the good, the strong, the weak, the stupid. I know the -- I know everybody. And we're going to make this country great again, and we have to save our country."

He rallied against the Biden-Harris administration for its handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, record border crossings and weak foreign policy, pointing to Russia’s war against Ukraine and Israel’s war against Hamas, once again claiming they both would never have started had he been in the White House.

"We're going to be respected again. We're going to make America great again. And there's nothing in the world I'd rather be doing. I don't want to be on some beautiful beach. I don't want to be sitting in some faraway hotel where it's very nice and watching television or doing something. I want to be doing what I'm doing," Trump said. "It's so incredible."

The former president headed to his Green Bay, Wis., rally Wednesday in a garbage truck after President Biden called Trump supporters "garbage."

The White House denied Biden was referring to Trump’s supporters and instead attempted to place blame on comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who referred to Puerto Rico over the weekend as a "floating island of garbage" at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

"Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporters at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage – which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation," read a tweet Tuesday evening from Biden’s X , formerly Twitter, account.

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters Wednesday on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews that she "strongly" disagrees with "any criticism of people based on who they vote for."

"You heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career," she said referencing her closing campaign argument at the Ellipse. "I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not."