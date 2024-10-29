Mom livid after state's Halloween law aimed at protecting kids from child predators is weakened

A Missouri mom is "repulsed" after a judge ruled that registered sex offenders will not be required to post signs stating "No candy or treats at this residence" for Halloween.

District Judge John A. Ross ruled in favor of revising the state law, which, since 2008, has required sex offenders to post a sign stating "No candy or treats at this residence." Ross declared the law was unconstitutional, saying it infringed on First Amendment rights.

Tara Bishop, who operates a Facebook page called Child Predators Exposed with more than 10,000 followers, told Fox News Digital the ruling gives preference to predators' rights above those of victims.

"When I see stories about the rights of someone who has been convicted for sexually abusing someone and trying to use freedom of speech to hide behind their behavior, it repulses me," she said. "I think it's absolutely ridiculous, and it makes me really mad and makes me feel like they have more of a voice within our justice system than their victims."

FLORIDA MAN CONVICTED OF MURDERING TEEN OVER YEEZY SHOES LUNGES AT VICTIM'S FATHER IN COURTROOM

"When I see stories about the rights of someone who has been convicted for sexually abusing someone, and trying to use freedom of speech to hide behind their behavior, it repulses me." — Tara Bishop

Missouri law still requires people on the registry on Halloween to remain inside their homes from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and to leave their outdoor lights off.

Despite the provision, Bishop said she's "disappointed" in the ruling and that it's a sign of a broken justice system.

"It's more than just the [sex predator] sign, it's giving these convicted predators more voice in our justice system than victims," she said.

"I hear time and time again from people who went through the grueling process of trying to get their abuser prosecuted, only to have them get a slap on the wrist or to return into society," she said.

"It's just so disappointing."

Tips to practice safe trick-or-treating:

Bishop provided a few practical tips she uses to create a safe — and fun — night of trick-or-treating.

CHILD DIES AT HALLOWEEN ATTRACTION DURING PRANK GONE WRONG: 'HORRIFIC ACCIDENT'

"I take my kids to events like trunk-or-treats, and I remain with them throughout those events," she said. "We may go visit neighborhoods to go trick-or-treating, but, typically, they're going to be in neighborhoods that we're familiar with and where we know the people."

As a parent, Bishop emphasized staying by children's sides throughout the fun-filled evening and paying attention to who they interact with.

"Make sure they're not wandering off and pay attention to who may be having side conversations with them," she said.

Bishop said she makes it a habit to regularly check the National Sex Offender Registry.

"That's updated all the time," she said. "Check the area where you frequent and be aware of who's around."

MAN DRESSED UP AS ICONIC HALLOWEEN VILLAIN SCARES DRIVERS IN STANDSTILL TRAFFIC: VIDEO

In Springfield, Missouri, where Bishop lives, there are 840 registered sex offenders.

"Which is a ratio of residents to sex offenders, 199 to 1," she said. "And, again, that's convicted sex offenders, not the ones who have never been investigated or never been charged.

"It's kind of scary, and it's kind of eye-opening," Bishop said. "And I don't want to be cynical. I just want people to pay attention."

Following Ross' ruling, Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said he intends to appeal the decision.

"I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "That includes on Halloween. We are appealing immediately."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I really hope that the appeal is won and that we can put out a message that Missouri is not going to stand for sexual abuse," Bishop said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Eastern District Court in Missouri for comment.