Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri

Mom livid after state's Halloween law aimed at protecting kids from child predators is weakened

The Missouri mom and activist blasted a judge's ruling on a Halloween law aimed at child predators

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Missouri mom reacts to 'repulsive' new rule because sex offenders will not be required to post signs during Halloween Video

Missouri mom reacts to 'repulsive' new rule because sex offenders will not be required to post signs during Halloween

Tara Bishop, a 40-year-old mother of four from Missouri who operates a Facebook page called Child Predators Exposed, told Fox News Digital the ruling gives preference to predators' rights above those of their victims.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A Missouri mom is "repulsed" after a judge ruled that registered sex offenders will not be required to post signs stating "No candy or treats at this residence" for Halloween.

District Judge John A. Ross ruled in favor of revising the state law, which, since 2008, has required sex offenders to post a sign stating "No candy or treats at this residence." Ross declared the law was unconstitutional, saying it infringed on First Amendment rights.

Tara Bishop, who operates a Facebook page called Child Predators Exposed with more than 10,000 followers, told Fox News Digital the ruling gives preference to predators' rights above those of victims.

"When I see stories about the rights of someone who has been convicted for sexually abusing someone and trying to use freedom of speech to hide behind their behavior, it repulses me," she said. "I think it's absolutely ridiculous, and it makes me really mad and makes me feel like they have more of a voice within our justice system than their victims."

FLORIDA MAN CONVICTED OF MURDERING TEEN OVER YEEZY SHOES LUNGES AT VICTIM'S FATHER IN COURTROOM

Tara Bishop

Tara Bishop, who operates a Facebook page called Child Predators Exposed with more than 10,000 followers, told Fox News Digital the Missouri ruling gives preference to predators' rights over those of their victims. (Fox News Digital)

"When I see stories about the rights of someone who has been convicted for sexually abusing someone, and trying to use freedom of speech to hide behind their behavior, it repulses me."  — Tara Bishop

Missouri law still requires people on the registry on Halloween to remain inside their homes from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and to leave their outdoor lights off.

Despite the provision, Bishop said she's "disappointed" in the ruling and that it's a sign of a broken justice system.

"It's more than just the [sex predator] sign, it's giving these convicted predators more voice in our justice system than victims," she said.

"I hear time and time again from people who went through the grueling process of trying to get their abuser prosecuted, only to have them get a slap on the wrist or to return into society," she said.

"It's just so disappointing."

Children pick from a bowl of candy while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Children pick from a bowl of candy while trick-or-treating on Halloween. (iStock)

Tips to practice safe trick-or-treating:

Bishop provided a few practical tips she uses to create a safe — and fun — night of trick-or-treating.

CHILD DIES AT HALLOWEEN ATTRACTION DURING PRANK GONE WRONG: 'HORRIFIC ACCIDENT'

"I take my kids to events like trunk-or-treats, and I remain with them throughout those events," she said. "We may go visit neighborhoods to go trick-or-treating, but, typically, they're going to be in neighborhoods that we're familiar with and where we know the people."

Tara Bishop

Tara Bishop, a 40-year-old mother of four from Missouri who operates a Facebook page called Child Predators Exposed, told Fox News Digital the ruling gives preference to predators' rights above those of victims. (Fox News Digital)

As a parent, Bishop emphasized staying by children's sides throughout the fun-filled evening and paying attention to who they interact with.

"Make sure they're not wandering off and pay attention to who may be having side conversations with them," she said. 

Missouri capitol

A man waves an American flag as he walks outside the Missouri State Capitol Jan. 20, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Bishop said she makes it a habit to regularly check the National Sex Offender Registry.

"That's updated all the time," she said. "Check the area where you frequent and be aware of who's around."

MAN DRESSED UP AS ICONIC HALLOWEEN VILLAIN SCARES DRIVERS IN STANDSTILL TRAFFIC: VIDEO

In Springfield, Missouri, where Bishop lives, there are 840 registered sex offenders.

"Which is a ratio of residents to sex offenders, 199 to 1," she said. "And, again, that's convicted sex offenders, not the ones who have never been investigated or never been charged.

"It's kind of scary, and it's kind of eye-opening," Bishop said. "And I don't want to be cynical. I just want people to pay attention."

missouri attorney general andrew bailey

Andrew Bailey, Missouri's attorney general, during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2024.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Following Ross' ruling, Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said he intends to appeal the decision.

"I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "That includes on Halloween. We are appealing immediately."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I really hope that the appeal is won and that we can put out a message that Missouri is not going to stand for sexual abuse," Bishop said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Eastern District Court in Missouri for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.