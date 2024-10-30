Donald Trump wears garbage worker vest to rally in critical swing state

Just six days until Nov. 5 and the day after President Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage," Former President Donald Trump addressed several thousand supporters in Green Bay, Wisconsin, while wearing a garbage worker high visibility vest.

Trump explained that his decision to arrive at the rally in a dump truck, dressed in a garbage vest, was made spur of the moment. He joked that the vest made him look thinner and quipped that the vest could become part of his everyday attire.

"When they said I’d look thinner, I said in that case, I’ll wear it onstage," he joked. "I may never wear a blue jacket again."

He criticized Biden, Democrats, and most especially his opponent Vice-president Kamala Harris for "running a campaign of hate, vitriol and retribution."

TRUMP TRASHES BIDEN'S INSULT IN A GARBAGE TRUCK

"This week Kamala has been comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history and now speaking on a call for her campaign last night crooked Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala really think of our supporters, he called them ‘garbage," he said.

Referencing Hillary Clinton’s 2016 comments calling his supporters "deplorables," he said that Biden’s remark "blows deplorables out of the water."

"My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: You can’t lead America if you don’t love Americans, it's true. You can’t be president if you hate the American people, which I believe they do, and Kamala Harris is not fit to be president of the United States," he said.

‘GARBAGE' TRUMP SUPPORTERS? AMERICANS REACT TO PRESIDENT BIDEN'S ‘OUT OF TOUCH’ COMMENTS

Trump went on to emphasize himself as a unity candidate, uniting people of every race, creed and economic status.

"Kamala and Joe call all of us, and them, even them, ‘garbage.’ I call you the heart and soul of America. You are the heart and soul, you built our country, you built it," he said. "And by the way I want to thank all our sanitation workers all across America because they work hard, they really do work hard and they do an incredible job, and they don’t get the credit they deserve."

Trump also made fun of Harris for mentioning him 24 times in her closing argument speech on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. He accused the Harris campaign of paying and bussing in supporters for the speech.

He also thanked former astronaut Buzz Aldrin for his recent endorsement, saying: "What we have built is the biggest, broadest, most incredible coalition and the greatest political movement in the history of our country."

He urged Wisconsinites to vote, saying: "If we win Wisconsin we’re going to win the whole thing."

"Nov. 5, 2024, will be liberation day in America," he said.