Julia Roberts mocked for campaign ad telling women they can vote differently from their husbands

Julia Roberts' narration of a Harris-Walz campaign ad that explains to women that they can vote differently from their husbands was widely criticized after it was released by the progressive evangelical group "Vote Common Good" on Monday.

"In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know," Roberts says.

The two women featured in the ad are shown casting their votes for Harris-Walz and when they reach their husbands one of them says: "Did you make the right choice?" to which his wife responds: "Sure did, honey."

"Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth," Roberts concludes. "Vote Harris-Walz."

But the ad was widely mocked by critics who said the message was out-of-touch and off-base.

"Julia Roberts does the voice-over for this execrable political ad," Boyce College Professor Denny Burk posted to X. "The gist of it is this: Since men like your husband have taken away your right to choose abortion, you can stick it to them by exercising your right to choose Harris-Walz."

Author and columnist Caryn Sullivan reacted to Burk's post by saying, "Don't be that woman."

In a separate X post, Sullivan said, "This ad featuring actress Julia Roberts encourages women to defy or lie to their husbands because the end (abortion) justifies the means. A fitting way to end a campaign marked by dishonesty and false claims of unity."

"If you have to lie to your spouse about voting that is the least of your problems…" another user said on the social media platform.

"Women aren't stupid. This is absurdly condescending," a second X user said.

"I like the implication that only Republicans display patriotic imagery and American flags," another X user said in response to patriotic clothing one husband, the presumed Trump voter, wore in the ad. "I mean, it’s true, but hilarious to see you admit it in your creepy ad."

Doug Pagitt, a pastor and the executive director of Vote Common Good, told the Wall Street Journal that the group spent around $30,000 on the ad.

Roberts was one of many celebrities to stump for the Harris-Walz campaign. She returned to her hometown of Smyrna, Georgia, earlier this month to encourage voters in the state to pull the lever for Harris-Walz.

"I just hope that all the women here tonight talk to all the men that aren't here tonight, and all you brave men that are here tonight, talk to all the other men that aren't here tonight," she said. "Let's just get it going, enough with the fighting."

"Let's get to the uniting, let's get to the joy, let's get to the repair, let's get to prices dropping, rents dropping." she added. "Let's get to the good stuff so we can start living our lives to the fullest potential that we have."

