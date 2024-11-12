Trump expected to tap loyal ally Kristi Noem for Homeland Security boss and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

YOUR ELECTION HUB: Track election results with real-time data, developments and analysis on races across the US.

TOP 3

1. Trump expected to tap loyal ally Kristi Noem for Homeland Security boss.

2. Democrat wins in final Senate race call but Republicans keep upper hand.

3. How President-elect Trump's gains beyond battlegrounds defined the 2024 election.

MAJOR HEADLINES

RED LINE – Trump expected to name Marco Rubio as secretary of state. Continue reading …

POWER PLAY – The 'only endorsement' that matters in the GOP's 'inside game' leader race. Continue reading …

‘TOTAL 180’ – What Border Patrol and ICE realized only after Trump’s re-election to the White House. Continue reading ...

MAKING MOVES – Trump planning to unleash energy czar to dismantle Biden's regulations. Continue reading …

‘WE SHOULD APPLAUD HER’ – Yellowstone star is weighing in on the anti-Trump rhetoric after the 2024 election. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

HULK SMASHED – Outspoken 'Avengers' actor backing VP Harris makes admission about loss. Continue reading …

THE FINE PRINT – Harris campaign seeking donations to beef up ‘recount account’ for close-call races. Continue reading …

HIGH HOPES – How Trump's second White House term could impact the economy. Continue reading …

‘TRUMP-PROOF’ – Newsom to meet with Biden after vowing to protect state’s progressive policies. Continue reading ...

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

TOPPING THE AGENDA – Trump likely to make several border security moves on first day, says expert. Continue reading …

'STALE PRODUCT’ – MSNBC hemorrhaging viewers since Election Day, sheds more than half of primetime audience. Continue reading …

‘HAVEN’T LISTENED TO VOTERS' – Democratic strategist sounds alarm on party’s ‘imploding’ coalition. Continue reading ...

EXIT POLL – Liberal outlet shares guide for Americans looking to move away after Trump victory. Continue reading ...

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Top 10 lessons from the landslide. Continue reading …

L⁠⁠IZ PEEK – The one reason Trump won that Democrats cannot admit. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

COURT VICTORY – Catholic woman fired for refusing COVID vaccine awarded massive payout. Continue reading ...

PLAYING THROUGH PAIN – Dolphins star battles through injury. Continue reading ...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Play and enter to win a trip to NYC! Take the quiz …

‘BRADY’ BOND – Actors on hit show admit to co-star hookups, first kisses and fake weddings. Continue reading ...

DELICIOUS PATH – 'Pasta Queen' Nadia Munno reveals a dramatic journey to culinary success. See the video …

-

WATCH



RICH ZEOLI – Harris picking Walz over PA governor is ‘biggest mistake her campaign made.' See video …

TRACE GALLAGHER – Conservatives don't deserve emergency aid? See video …

-



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.