Harris fundraiser page says portion of donations will be directed to 'recount account'

A portion of donations to a fundraising committee associated with the Harris-Walz campaign will be directed toward a recount effort.

Those who want to donate on ActBlue, a nonprofit fundraising platform, will see a fine print that warns them that the campaign could launch a recount effort.

The push to beef up the "recount account" comes as the Harris campaign is reportedly $20 million in debt. The donations are made to the Harris Victory Fund, which is part of a joint fundraising committee authorized by the Harris campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state Democratic parties.

"The first $41,300/$15,000 from a person/multicandidate committee ("PAC") will be allocated to the DNC. The next $3,300/$5,000 from a person/PAC will be allocated to Harris for President's Recount Account," the fundraising page states.

There was no indication that Harris was seeking a recount for herself after having lost to President-elect Trump in a decisive victory in which he swept all the battleground states as well as the popular vote.

The Harris-Walz campaign reportedly spent $1 billion during its failed run.

"With a handful of key Senate and House races still too close to call, we are keeping our organizers and volunteers on the ground in those states to see the election across the finish line," the Harris campaign’s website says.

"If you are able, please donate to the Harris Fight Fund today to ensure we have the resources to elect Democrats down the ticket ready to hold the Trump administration accountable," it said.

Over the weekend, Trump called for people to chip in and donate to help Harris pay off her campaign debts.

"I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 (sic) Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do," he added. "We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was ‘Earned Media,’ and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Harris campaign and ActBlue.