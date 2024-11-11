Washington Post offers advice on 'what it takes to immigrate' outside the US after Trump's victory

The Washington Post released a guide for Americans seeking to immigrate to a new country as a growing number of people are looking to move out of the country after President-elect Donald Trump won.

An article posted Monday reported how Expatsi, a company that helps Americans move abroad, saw a month’s worth of website traffic within the first few hours after the presidential election. Company founder Jen Barnett also told the paper she continued to see "a couple month’s worth of sales" within the last few days.

The report warned readers that "going full expat can be complicated and expensive" and offered backgrounds on the immigration process in popular destinations like Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.

While it included descriptions of the countries’ immigration processes, the article also gave details on the "political outlook" and "health care" standards in each country.

"Britain voted in the Labour Party this summer, heralding its first center-left government in 14 years. The Conservative Party, now in opposition, has shifted further right, while brash Trump ally Nigel Farage, who leads a new, anti-immigration party, also has an outsize influence on politics," the Washington Post reported. "The majority of people in Britain rely on the publicly funded health system. Most people need to pay an annual surcharge — which could cost up to $1,400 per year — as part of their immigration applications, before they are eligible to use the system."

The article mentioned how Ireland, Canada and Australia are currently being run by "center-left" or "socially liberal" leaders but cautioned readers about New Zealand’s shift to the right.

"Until last year, some American liberals viewed New Zealand as a faraway utopia, particularly given then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s center-left policies. New Zealand has turned to the right and is now led by its most conservative government in decades, with many gun control initiatives and environmental protections being reversed," the Post reported.

A report from the Los Angeles Times last week also highlighted a growing number of Americans, specifically Californians, who are planning to move overseas because they are "fed up" with the divisiveness of U.S. politics. Although wanting to move out of the country has been a common threat among liberal celebrities, experts reported even conservatives want to leave.

"Anecdotally, I’ve heard more and more folks talking not just about a Trump administration, but about the divisiveness in the country," Amanda Klekowski von Koppenfels, a migration scholar at the University of Kent in Brussels, told the LA Times.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.