Trump properties cut staff, Mar-a-Lago closed, according to reports

President Trump's family business is cutting back on staff at some hotel properties and has closed his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to media reports.

The Trump Organization laid off staff at hotels in New York and Washington, closed golf courses in Los Angeles and the Miami area and stopped taking reservations at a property on the Las Vegas Strip, the New York Times reported.

"Various facilities are temporarily closed given local, state and federal mandates," a Trump Organization told Fox News in an emailed statement. "We anxiously await the day when this pandemic is over and our world-class facilities can reopen."

Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., closed weeks after the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the property. Bolsonaro and other Brazilian officials had dinner with Trump on March 7.

The White House said last week the Trump tested negative for the virus.

Portions of the Mar-a-Lago were closed for a "deep cleaning" Monday. In an email to its members, the private Palm Beach club said the main house, guest rooms and dining areas were being cleaned and that no one would be permitted on that part of the property.

The alert said the club would remain open for the rest of the week.

A Trump Organization executive told the Times the cutbacks were a last resort. Many hotel chains and other businesses have begun to furlough or layoff workers as the financial impact of the coronavirus continues to widen.

Calls to Mar-a-Lago from Fox News were not immediately returned.

Some cities and states have issued tough restrictions to help combat the outbreak. Many are required to stay home except for essential goods, medical appointments and for commuting to jobs deemed necessary.