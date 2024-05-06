Trump's legal team returns to court after Bragg's own witness implodes case and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

FOURTH WEEK OF TRIAL – NY v. Trump to resume Monday after an eventful third week of testimony, and thousands of dollars of gag order fines. Continue reading …

BANK ROLLED – News outlet mocked for being surprised about who is funding anti-Israel protests. Continue reading …

DEADLY DESTINATION – Mexican authorities reveal reason they believe American was murdered on surfing vacation. Continue reading …

‘ILLEGAL RAID’ – New revelations in Florida documents trial put Trump on offense against 'deranged' special counsel. Continue reading …

CAMPUS LOCKDOWN – Harvard student says ‘pro-terrorism hate fest’ is happening in encampment. Continue reading …





POLITICS

'NO GOING BACK' – Noem addresses feeling 'threatened' by Nikki Haley, a controversial dog killing, Trump VP speculation. Continue reading …

REVERSING COURSE – House Dems change tune on border, say they agree with calls to 'bring order' to the border. Continue reading …

'WASHINGTON INSIDER' – Vulnerable Dem senator ripped after election filings reveal major ‘hypocrisy.’ Continue reading …

‘WORST SCANDAL’ – 2012 Benghazi attack returns to spotlight as Dems, GOP feud in must-win Senate race. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

'LEAST ACCESSIBLE PRESIDENT' – Biden needs to ‘practice what he preaches’ after lecturing press, critics say. Continue reading …

'QUALITY OVER QUANTITY' – Biden campaign touts keeping president's speeches shorter. Continue reading …

‘HOLD STRONG’ – College president defends activist Riley Gaines being a commencement speaker. Continue reading …

'EXTREMELY FRUSTRATED' – ABC News president steps down after reports of turmoil at the network. Continue reading …







OPINION

DAN GAINOR – Leftist media outlets are dying at the worst time for Joe Biden. Continue reading …

MIKE FLOOD – Biden’s student loan bailout is to buy good will with your hard-earned cash. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FLAG ON THE FIELD – Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen divorce mocked during Netflix comedy roast. Continue reading …

GOLDEN ROMANCE – Jane Seymour's unexpected advice for dating in your 70s after landing her ‘amazing guy.’ Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of country music, major hit songs, and more. Continue reading …

EVERYDAY EXPRESSIONS – Color idioms we can't resist: Why do we say ‘green thumb,' 'out of the blue' and more? Continue reading …

GRAB & GO – A man tries to enjoy a sandwich outside — but a falcon has other ideas. See video …







WATCH

MIKE POMPEO – These college students are ‘ignorant.’ See video …

WILL SCHARF – We’re seeing our courts weaponized for ‘nakedly political purposes.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

