Biden campaign touts keeping president's speeches shorter: 'Quality over quantity'

President Biden's campaign is keeping the president's speeches and appearances short and sweet as election day nears, which his deputy campaign manager said was about "quality over quantity" on Saturday.

During an interview with MSNBC on Saturday, host Michael Steele asked principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks about the new strategy. Biden's aides believe smaller appearances would benefit him more than larger rallies or campaign events, according to NBC News.

"To be honest Quentin, I think that is a very smart idea," Steele said. "I appreciate that approach because it is a way for the president to hit with clarity, stick his points and move on and not get lost and sidetracked."

"Our campaign believes in quality over quantity. We believe that these touches, these smaller things that are getting directly to the point about what is going on in the stakes of this election are going to be easier for voters to tap into," Fulks explained.

Fulks said former President Trump was to blame for the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, and argued the former president wanted to destroy Social Security and Medicare.

"We've got to remove the clutter. Voters are tuning in, and we've got to get directly to the point. Donald Trump wants to be a dictator on day one, and he's saying that he's proud and that most people like that. We have to just remove all of the clutter and get directly to the message to make it easy for voters to follow, understand, go out and communicate," Fulks continued.

NBC News reported that the strategy had the "appearance" of a campaign that wanted to minimize Biden's public appearances, due to concern over Biden making a mistake.

The president recently declared Japan, a U.S. ally, was "xenophobic," and compared the country to Russia and China.

Biden, who has given fewer sit-down interviews with the press than any of his modern predecessors, recently called on the press to "rise up to the seriousness of the moment" during a 10-minute speech at the White House correspondents' dinner.

"Move past the horse race numbers and the 'gotcha' moments and the distractions and the sideshows that have come to dominate and sensationalize our politics, and focus on what’s actually at stake," Biden said. "I think in your hearts, you know what's at stake."

The president delivered a short, 4-minute speech on Thursday in response to anti-Israel protests occurring on college campuses.

He condemned antisemitism, but expressed support for peaceful protests and quickly answered two questions before leaving the room.

"So let me be clear... Violent protest is not protected. Peaceful protest is. It's against the law when violence occurs. Destroying property is not a peaceful protest. It's against the law. Vandalism. Trespassing. Breaking windows. Shutting down campuses. Forcing the cancellation of classes and graduations. None of this is a peaceful protest," Biden continued. "Threatening people. Intimidating people. Instilling fear in people is not peaceful protest. It's against the law."