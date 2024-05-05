Expand / Collapse search
Biden campaign touts keeping president's speeches shorter: 'Quality over quantity'

The Biden campaign's Quentin Fulks said the smaller, shorter appearances would be easier for voters to tap in to

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Biden deputy campaign manger touts shortening the president's speeches in new effort: 'Quality over quantity'

Biden deputy campaign manger touts shortening the president's speeches in new effort: 'Quality over quantity'

Quentin Fulks, the Biden campaign's deputy principal campaign manager, touted a new effort on Saturday that will keep President Biden's speeches and appearances short and sweet. 

President Biden's campaign is keeping the president's speeches and appearances short and sweet as election day nears, which his deputy campaign manager said was about "quality over quantity" on Saturday.

During an interview with MSNBC on Saturday, host Michael Steele asked principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks about the new strategy. Biden's aides believe smaller appearances would benefit him more than larger rallies or campaign events, according to NBC News.

"To be honest Quentin, I think that is a very smart idea," Steele said. "I appreciate that approach because it is a way for the president to hit with clarity, stick his points and move on and not get lost and sidetracked." 

"Our campaign believes in quality over quantity. We believe that these touches, these smaller things that are getting directly to the point about what is going on in the stakes of this election are going to be easier for voters to tap into," Fulks explained. 

Quentin Fulks

Biden principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks joined MSNBC to discuss a new strategy for the president on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

KAMALA HARRIS AGREES 2024 COULD ‘GENUINELY’ BE THE ‘LAST DEMOCRATIC ELECTION’

Fulks said former President Trump was to blame for the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, and argued the former president wanted to destroy Social Security and Medicare. 

"We've got to remove the clutter. Voters are tuning in, and we've got to get directly to the point. Donald Trump wants to be a dictator on day one, and he's saying that he's proud and that most people like that. We have to just remove all of the clutter and get directly to the message to make it easy for voters to follow, understand, go out and communicate," Fulks continued. 

NBC News reported that the strategy had the "appearance" of a campaign that wanted to minimize Biden's public appearances, due to concern over Biden making a mistake. 

The president recently declared Japan, a U.S. ally, was "xenophobic," and compared the country to Russia and China. 

Biden, Trump

President Biden and former President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

Biden, who has given fewer sit-down interviews with the press than any of his modern predecessors, recently called on the press to "rise up to the seriousness of the moment" during a 10-minute speech at the White House correspondents' dinner. 

"Move past the horse race numbers and the 'gotcha' moments and the distractions and the sideshows that have come to dominate and sensationalize our politics, and focus on what’s actually at stake," Biden said. "I think in your hearts, you know what's at stake."

Joe Biden talking at podium, making a fist

President Joe Biden speaks at Abbotts Creek Community Center during an event to promote his economic agenda in Raleigh, North Carolina, on January 18, 2024.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The president delivered a short, 4-minute speech on Thursday in response to anti-Israel protests occurring on college campuses. 

He condemned antisemitism, but expressed support for peaceful protests and quickly answered two questions before leaving the room. 

"So let me be clear... Violent protest is not protected. Peaceful protest is. It's against the law when violence occurs. Destroying property is not a peaceful protest. It's against the law. Vandalism. Trespassing. Breaking windows. Shutting down campuses. Forcing the cancellation of classes and graduations. None of this is a peaceful protest," Biden continued. "Threatening people. Intimidating people. Instilling fear in people is not peaceful protest. It's against the law."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.