Trump lawyers turn tables at impeachment trial, accuse Democrats of election interference

Trump legal team goes on offense at impeachment trial, accuses Democrats of 'massive' election interference

President Trump's lawyers, in their opening statements Saturday, defended the president against articles of impeachment by arguing Democrats were trying to interfere in elections by seeking to remove him from the 2020 ballot for doing “absolutely nothing wrong.”

Trump's team used a strategy that sought to turn the tables on Democrats who argued that the president was trying to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election by pressuring government officials into investigating potential opponent Joe Biden. White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said Saturday that Democrats have no case for impeachment.

It is Democrats, not Trump, who are doing damage to democracy by trying to undermine the will of American voters, he said. Not only are Democrats asking the Senate to undo the results of the 2016 presidential election but they want all 2020 election ballots with Trump’s name on them torn up, Cipollone charged.

“For all their talk about election interference, they're here to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history,” Cipollone said in his opening remarks to the Senate. “And we can't allow that to happen."

Billed as a teaser for next week's argument, Trump's legal team gave a two-hour preview of their legal argument. All told, they'll have three days and up to 24 hours to launch their defense - the same amount of time as House managers. Arguments resume in Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Monday. Click for more on our top story.

Other developments in Trump's Senate impeachment trial:

- Pompeo blasts 'shameful' NPR reporter, claims she broke agreement

- Trump rates his legal team's performance

- Schiff stands by 'head on a pike' remark in Senate impeachment speech amid GOP furor

Full video of Trump discussing Ukraine ambassador’s ouster released

Fox News has obtained the full video of an April 2018 meeting where President Trump told associates that he wanted then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired.

"Get rid of her. Get her out tomorrow. I don't care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it," Trump is heard saying.

ABC News first reported on the recording, made during a meeting at the Trump International Hotel in Washington that included Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – former Rudy Giuliani associates who have since been indicted. Parts of the audio were previously aired on ABC News, but Fox News is posting the full video here. Click here for more on the story.

Click here to download the full video. (Ukraine discussion begins near 39-minute mark.)

Canada reports first case of coronavirus as third US case is confirmed; death toll rises to 56

A patient in Southern California is the third person in the U.S. to be diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like coronavirus from China, health officials said late Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, Canada announced its first case of the coronavirus. The developments add to an outbreak that has already claimed the lives of 56 people and sickened at least 1,975 others since it originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Australia and Malaysia also reported their first cases Saturday -- four each -- while Japan added its third. The first signs of the virus to appear in Europe occurred in France, which confirmed three cases Friday, The Associated Press reported.

The U.S. Consulate in Wuhan announced Sunday it will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight. Click here for more, including a map showing confirmed cases around the world.



Greg Gutfeld explains how Trump's Senate impeachment trial “is not meant for you or me.”

