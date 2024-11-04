Trump and Harris hit 'ground zero' in White House showdown hours before Election Day and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

YOUR ELECTION HUB: Be a step ahead with Fox News' election home base!

TOP 3

1. Trump and Harris hit 'ground zero' in the White House showdown.

2. Over 77 million voters have cast ballots so far.

3. Alaska, Iowa, Montana, other states end early in-person voting.

MAJOR HEADLINES

ON THE CLOCK – NBC scrambles to right its wrong after FCC boss swipes ‘SNL’ over Harris skit. Continue reading …

FINAL DAY – Trump, Harris wrap up campaigns as nation sits on eve of Election Day. Continue reading …

‘TOO CLOSE TO CALL’ – Major pollster drops final battleground poll as Americans get ready for Election Day. Continue reading …

‘THIS ISN’T FUNNY' – Critics rip Will Ferrell after he jokingly threatens to hold voters 'responsible' in Harris ad. Continue reading …

1933-2024 – Legendary producer who worked with Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, dead at 91. Continue reading …

POLITICS

LONG TERM CONSEQUENCES – Mike Lee warns Democrats would 'Rule America uncontested for 100 years' if they sweep 2024 elections. Continue reading …

BATTLE FOR THE GAVEL – NRCC Chair breaks down the state of the race for the House majority. Continue reading …

'MAKES ME ANGRY' – Massachusetts residents claim they’re being trolled with fake Harris postcards saying migrant family moving in. Continue reading …

ELECTION INTEGRITY – Biden judge rules Iowa can check ballots of potential noncitizens in blow to ACLU. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'NEVER’ FORGIVE – Former MSNBC anchor says he will forever hold grudge against Biden ‘no matter who wins.’ Continue reading …

'SCARY’ – Former Obama campaign manager sounds alarm on early voting numbers. Continue reading …

'EASY CALL' – Nikki Haley pens supportive op-ed in favor of Trump ahead of Election Day. Continue reading …

'I DON’T KNOW IF WE CAN...' – Bill Clinton says it would be a 'travesty' if Donald Trump becomes president again in rare interview. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAN GAINOR – Three huge ways the liberal news media lost the presidential election. And deserved it. Continue reading …

BRET BAIER – Unity is In Our Name: What Americans want to hear from the 2024 presidential election winner. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

'I NEED TO ADD...' – Elon Musk’s mom gives her take on how people overseas feel about Trump. Continue reading …

OUT OF BOUNDS – Super Bowl champ fires off anti-Trump post, tells NFL star supporter to leave US. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on voting booths, fall foods, holidays and more. Take the quiz here …

TOUGH BLOW – Dak Prescott suffers injury as Cowboys drop 3rd straight in loss to Falcons. Continue reading …

EYE ON THE MATTER – Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" reveals a solution for a common condition. See video …

WATCH

JOE CONCHA – NBC accused of 'media bias' stemming from Kamala Harris' 'SNL' appearance. See video …

POLLSTER FRANK LUNTZ – Pollster is confident Trump will win election if he wins big in Pennsylvania or Michigan. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.