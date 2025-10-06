Trump demands Dems 'open our government' as shutdown enters seventh day and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump tells Democrats to 'open our government' amid prolonged shutdown

2. Biden's FBI alleged surveillance of GOP senators 'worse than Watergate'

3. Two years since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘MOST DISGUSTING ACT’ – Former Chicago police officer rips city's stand-down order for swarmed ICE agents. Continue reading …

‘TAKE HIM DOWN’ – Chicago gang leader offered $10K on Snapchat to kill the Border Patrol commander. Continue reading …

CLASSROOM CONTAGION – Antisemitic ‘venom’ infecting US campuses is getting worse: professor. Continue reading …

WAKE UP AMERICA – Actress sounds alarm on 'outrageous' support for Hamas, two years since Oct 7 massacre. Continue reading …

BALLOT BRAWL – Crucial election in California with national implications pits Newsom against Schwarzenegger. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PRESIDENT'S PICK – Trump looms large over special congressional election Republican primary in deep red district. Continue reading …

DEADLY AGENDA – Dem candidate allegedly said police deaths would stop officers from ‘shooting people.’ Continue reading …

CASH GRAB – GOP lawmaker exposes Democrats' $20M foreign wish list during shutdown. Continue reading …

SPYING ON CONGRESS – Jack Smith tracked private communications, calls of nearly a dozen GOP senators. Continue reading …

MEDIA

VIEWERS VANISH – Jimmy Kimmel sheds 85% of key viewers since comeback show. Continue reading …

'WOW' – Stephen Miller laughs off CNN's 'dumb question' about alleged racial profiling in ICE raids. Continue reading …

WILD IDEA – Whoopi Goldberg suggests Americans test racial profiling claims at the Super Bowl. Continue reading …

THE WEISS WAY – CBS News staffers receive marching orders from new boss. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – The ‘Schumer shutdown’ could be Trump's best chance to drain the swamp. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Two years later, the world still fails to grasp Israel's 10/7 horror. Continue reading …



IN OTHER NEWS

MUSK'S MYSTERY – Tesla teases mysterious announcement with cryptic videos on social media. Continue reading …

RISKY BUSINESS – Patients gamble with health buying unregulated weight loss drugs amid soaring costs. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on farmers' feats and brilliant baseball. Take the quiz here …

BURIED CRIMES – Bustling marketplace in historic city yields 'vile' dungeon hidden below street surface. Continue reading …

FALL FOR IT – Here's how to make a 'healthy' pumpkin spice fall brew. See video …

WATCH

SEN. BILL HAGERTY – This is not the first time Republican leaders have been under FBI investigation. See video …

GEN. JACK KEANE – If Israel-Hamas peace deal doesn't happen now, it won't get done. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST as one man shares his family's ongoing fight to bring home a hostage two years after the Oct. 7th Hamas attack. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

