Trump slams Democrats for ‘shutting down’ government, demands it reopen ‘tonight’

President Donald Trump on Monday evening slammed Democratic lawmakers for shutting down the government amid one of "the most successful economies," calling on them to reopen the government tonight.

"Democrats have SHUT DOWN the United States Government right in the midst of one of the most successful Economies, including a Record Stock Market, that our Country has ever had," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This has sadly affected so many programs, services, and other elements of Society that Americans rely on — And it should not have happened.

"I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open," he added. "In fact, they should open our Government tonight!"

Trump made the post after Senate Democrats, again, blocked Republican efforts to reopen the government, ensuring the shutdown will last at least a week.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and most Democrats say they won’t support funding the government unless Congress agrees to extend expiring ObamaCare subsidies.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., needs at least eight Democrats to back the GOP bill, which would reopen the government through Nov. 21. So far, only Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Angus King, I-Maine, have broken ranks to end the shutdown, while Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., remains the only Republican holdout.

Democrats warn that without a deal to extend the subsidies expiring this year, millions could face soaring premiums. Both sides say they want an agreement but remain split over when to address the issue.

Schumer also wants assurance that Trump will sign any deal, pointing to expected resistance from House Republicans.

"We need the president involved," Schumer said. "[House Speaker Mike] Johnson and a whole lot of his caucus don’t like the ACA, don’t want to do the extensions. A lot of Republican senators in the Senate do, but they’re not enough. Good is not enough. You need Johnson and you need Trump to get it done. So that’s the bottom line."

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, "we’re talking to Democrats." When asked if he’d work with them on a deal to reopen the government, he said, "Yeah."

"I’d like to see a deal made for great healthcare," Trump said. "I want to see great healthcare. I’m a Republican, but I want to see healthcare much more so than the Democrats."

Schumer fired back, saying Trump’s "claim isn’t true — but if he’s finally ready to work with Democrats, we’ll be at the table."

Fox News Digital’s Alex Miller contributed to this report.