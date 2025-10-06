Whoopi Goldberg suggests people darken their skin, speak in 'Latin accent' to test if ICE targets them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested that Americans darken their skin and adopt Latin American accents to test whether they would be racially profiled by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as undocumented immigrants.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem vowed that ICE agents "will be all over" the upcoming Super Bowl. This year’s event will feature Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist and U.S. citizen who has been outspoken in his criticism of the agency. Last month, he said he would not perform in the U.S. on his upcoming tour because of concerns about possible ICE raids at his concerts.

Co-host Joy Behar said Noem was "threatening to go to the Super Bowl when Bad Bunny is there and round up all these people who are illegal immigrants. Do you think she’d go if it were Garth Brooks, Eminem, or Taylor Swift — or any other White person?"

Goldberg responded, "How is she going to know who’s who?"

Behar replied, "Because the Supreme Court has given permission to question anyone who has a Spanish accent, who has dark skin."

"Here’s the thing, everybody — get a little color butter, sit in the sun, that’s the first thing," Goldberg said. "And then — and this is the only time you can probably ever do this — give yourself a Latin accent, and see if she can tell who is who."

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

