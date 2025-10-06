Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Whoopi Goldberg suggests people darken their skin, speak in 'Latin accent' to test if ICE targets them

'The View' co-host's suggestion comes after Kristi Noem vowed ICE presence at the upcoing Super Bowl featuring Bad Bunny

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Whoopi Goldberg suggests viewers darken skin, use fake accents to trick ICE into profiling them as illegal migrants Video

Whoopi Goldberg suggests viewers darken skin, use fake accents to trick ICE into profiling them as illegal migrants

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested that her audience should test ICE for racial profiling by using a skin cream to darken their complexions and to use fake Hispanic accents to test whether they will be mistaken for illegal immigrants.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested that Americans darken their skin and adopt Latin American accents to test whether they would be racially profiled by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as undocumented immigrants.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem vowed that ICE agents "will be all over" the upcoming Super Bowl. This year’s event will feature Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist and U.S. citizen who has been outspoken in his criticism of the agency. Last month, he said he would not perform in the U.S. on his upcoming tour because of concerns about possible ICE raids at his concerts.

Co-host Joy Behar said Noem was "threatening to go to the Super Bowl when Bad Bunny is there and round up all these people who are illegal immigrants. Do you think she’d go if it were Garth Brooks, Eminem, or Taylor Swift — or any other White person?"

TRUMP ADVISOR SLAMS BAD BUNNY SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW PICK, WARNS ICE AGENTS ARE 'EVERYWHERE'

Whoopi Goldberg speaks at event

Whoopi Goldberg speaks onstage at The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation New York Dinner benefiting Lifebeat at The Rainbow Room on May 8, 2025, in New York City. ((Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation))

Goldberg responded, "How is she going to know who’s who?"

Behar replied, "Because the Supreme Court has given permission to question anyone who has a Spanish accent, who has dark skin."

LAWMAKERS UNDER FIRE FOR SHARING ICE RAID INFO, WARNING LOCALS OF IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT OPERATIONS

Joy Behar speaking at an event

Joy Behar attends a discussion of the View's "Behind the Table" podcast at 92NY on Oct. 8, 2024, in New York City.  (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

"Here’s the thing, everybody — get a little color butter, sit in the sun, that’s the first thing," Goldberg said. "And then — and this is the only time you can probably ever do this — give yourself a Latin accent, and see if she can tell who is who."

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Protesters confront ICE agents during California immigration raid

Residents surround federal and Border Patrol agents who plan their escape after an immigrant raid on Atlantic Blvd. in Bell, California, on June 19, 2025.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue