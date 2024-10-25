Trump declares Harris campaign is ‘imploding' during Las Vegas rally and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump declares the Harris campaign is ‘imploding.'

2. Harris teams up with Beyoncé, Trump to sit with Joe Rogan.

3. Delaware launches in-person early voting.

MAJOR HEADLINES

FULL-COURT PRESS – Republicans swipe Harris over ‘one of the dumbest political decisions’ they have ever seen. Continue reading …

‘OPEN YOUR EYES’ – Hillary Clinton makes heinous accusation about Trump, his supporters ahead of key rally. Continue reading …

BROKEN RECORD – VP Harris uses one word dozens of times when pressed about her specific policies. Continue reading …

BAH HUMBUG – Store quietly removes the word ‘Christmas’ from its seasonal gift catalog sparking backlash. Continue reading …

ALL THE STOPS – Obama joins Harris at rally as VP leans on big names, celebs for campaign boost in final days. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

EARLY IMPACT – More than 30 million voters have cast ballots so far in the 2024 election. Continue reading …

PUNCHING DOWN – Vulnerable NY Republican blasts Dem challenger's progressive endorsement after moderate showing at debate. Continue reading …

'KICKED' TO THE 'CURB' – Voters speak out in key swing district that could determine control of House. Continue reading …

'IDEOLOGICAL BALANCE' – Experts predict SCOTUS' conservative majority will remain intact no matter who wins election. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

PLAYING THE ODDS – Data guru says there is a 60% chance the election ends with an ‘Electoral College blowout.’ Continue reading …

'CONSTITUTIONAL DEFAMATION' – Voters aren't buying Harris' extreme warnings about Trump and democracy, says legal scholar. Continue reading …

SHAKY SUPPORT – CNN's Jake Tapper admits his Democratic friends are 'terrified' Harris isn't ‘closing the deal.’ Continue reading …

HELPING HAND – LA Times union begs readers not to cancel the subscriptions that pay their salaries after blasting owner. Continue reading …

OPINION

DANIEL TURNER – Three ways Kamala Harris promotes chaos with her energy message. Continue reading …

SIA LIILII , SIERRA BERNARD – Nevada college athletes take a stand for fairness and safety in women's sports. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

UNRULY BEHAVIOR – Family-friendly hayride event dissolves into chaos after hundreds of teens wreak havoc: police. Continue reading …

PRECIOUS COMMODITY – Gold prices rise to all-time highs with US debt mounting, election uncertainty. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Halloween, history, seasonal foods and much more. Take the quiz here …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – What's the fate of the Menendez brothers? Which '80s star's dance moves went viral? Take the quiz here …

BETTER THAN THE REST – One rancher believes this lunch meat can taste "just like steak." See video …

WATCH

TULSI GABBARD – Former Democratic presidential candidate reacts to Harris over repeatedly dodging questions. See video …

STEVE MOORE – 'No way' Kamala Harris is a freedom candidate when she wants to raise $5M in taxes. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.