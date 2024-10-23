Nevada college athletes take a stand for fairness and safety in women's sports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As members of the University of Nevada, Reno women’s volleyball team, we've dedicated countless hours and made significant sacrifices to reach this level of competition.

For us, and many of our teammates, volleyball has been more than just a sport, it’s been a lifelong commitment and playing at the collegiate level has been a dream come true.

But now, we feel as though our commitment, our safety, and our right to compete on a level playing field are being threatened.

Our team recently faced a difficult decision to forfeit a match, and potentially losing out on a championship title. This was not an easy choice, but for many of us, it was the only choice.

The reality is, competing on an uneven playing field poses a serious risk to the fairness and integrity of women’s sports, and more importantly, to our physical safety.

We were proud to see Nevada GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard show their support for protecting women’s sports, as well as our governor and lieutenant governor reinforcing our decision to withdraw from the match.

Despite our own university rebuking our team’s united decision to forfeit, we know this decision is more important than winning a match, but about doing what is right and taking a courageous stand against unfairness and the loss of opportunity for women.

Former President Trump has taken a strong stance in protecting women's sports, unlike his political opponent. Just recently at a Fox News town hall with Trump, news anchor Harris Faulkner asked a room full of women if they are worried about young women having to compete against men in their sports and every one of them raised their hands.

This should not be a political issue but a uniting issue against injustice in women's collegiate sports. Trump understands this and has vowed he is not going to let it happen and will put an end to it.

Unfortunately, this issue of women competing against biological males isn't just happening at UNR, but is a growing trend across the country, driven by Democratic leaders and lawmakers who claim to champion women’s rights, yet are willing to sacrifice the very progress that women in sports have fought for over decades.

It’s not easy to speak out on this issue, but we know this is no longer something we can stay silent on and believe it’s crucial to stand up for what’s right. This is about protecting the rights of female athletes to compete in a fair and safe environment in Nevada and across the country.

Women’s sports exist for a reason, and we deserve to compete without being overshadowed by biological differences that make it near impossible to play at an equal level.

President Trump has our back, and this election is more important than politics but about leaders who will be standing with women on and off the court, defending our right to compete safely and fairly.

As proud female athletes, we will continue to fight for fairness on the court and in women’s sports. But it shouldn’t be a fight we have to take on alone.

We believe in respect for all people, but this should never come at the expense of fairness or safety in competitive women’s sports.

