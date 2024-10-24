CNN's Jake Tapper admits his Democratic friends are 'terrified' Harris isn't 'closing the deal'

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., how to talk to Democrats still "terrified" about Vice President Kamala Harris’ chances in the race.

"I hear from Democratic friends who are, frankly, terrified that Vice President Harris is not closing the deal. I’m sure you have even more Democratic friends than I do. What do you tell them if they reach out to you and say that they’re worried about this election?" Tapper asked.

"I would tell people that it’s important that we get to work. The days of the hand-wringing are gone. And one thing we’ve seen is that the vice president continues to make her — make her point and deliver her message. She is converting people. I mean, and think about it. I think the other thing is we need to tell people you cannot sit on the sidelines on this one," Moore said.

He added, "You cannot be either/or on this situation and you cannot sit on the sidelines. So when people, especially people, and I would say this to both Democrats and Republicans, for people who are saying that I don’t like Donald Trump and I think he is a danger to society, but you do not have the political courage to endorse the only other person that can be the President of the United States, that actually says more about you than it does about the campaign that we’re running."

Tapper’s question came one day after Harris’ town hall with CNN. After the event ended, Tapper’s co-host Dana Bash similarly said she heard from people that Harris didn’t "close the deal" for voters.

"What I‘m hearing from people who I have been talking to, and that is that if her goal was to close the deal, they‘re not sure she did that. And, you know, some people have asked, is she being held to a different standard? Maybe. But that‘s maybe the world that she‘s living in. And on the question of who she is, people are understanding that a little bit more," she said.

Tapper was also critical of Harris’ town hall performance.

"She focused a lot more on Donald Trump, I think it’s fair to say, than she did on many specifics in terms of what she would do as president," he said.

"I think after eight years of Donald Trump, people are aware of Donald Trump’s persona, his proclivity for controversy, his potential to offend and the like. And I wonder if you think maybe she did too much," Tapper added.

