Delaware launches in-person early voting

Delaware kicked off early in-person voting on Friday as much of the country has begun heading to the polls.

Here is how to cast your ballot in Delaware, a reliably Democratic state that is home to President Biden, and to Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign headquarters.

How to vote in Delaware

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Delaware .

Voting by mail

Absentee voting kicked off in late September. Absentee ballots are available to all voters in the state of Delaware. Absentee ballots must be received by the Department of Elections Office of the voter's county by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Early in-person voting

Early in-person voting is available at designated sites in each county from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3.

Voter registration

The deadline for Delaware residents to register to vote was Oct. 12.