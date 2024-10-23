Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Delaware

Delaware launches in-person early voting

The 2024 US election is in full swing

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
More young voters see Trump as ‘change agent,’ Harris looks like ‘politics at usual' Video

More young voters see Trump as ‘change agent,’ Harris looks like ‘politics at usual'

Young voter panelists CJ Pearson, Isabel Brown, Link Lauren and Reed Cleland weigh in on top issues for voters under 30 on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

Delaware kicked off early in-person voting on Friday as much of the country has begun heading to the polls.

Here is how to cast your ballot in Delaware, a reliably Democratic state that is home to President Biden, and to Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign headquarters.

How to vote in Delaware

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Delaware.

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP AHEAD OF HARRIS BY 2 POINTS NATIONALLY

Delaware voting

Quinn Rochester, 2, reacts as her mother casts a ballot during the midterm elections at the Milford Senior High School polling location on Nov. 6, 2018, in Milford, Delaware. (Getty Images)

Voting by mail

Absentee voting kicked off in late September. Absentee ballots are available to all voters in the state of Delaware. Absentee ballots must be received by the Department of Elections Office of the voter's county by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

TIM WALZ'S SELECTION AS HARRIS RUNNING MATE DRAWS SKEPTICISM, EVEN AMONG ANTI-TRUMP FIGURES

Joe Biden with sunglasses on after dropping out of the 2024 election

President Biden's home state begins early voting Friday. (Ken Cedeno/Reuters)

Early in-person voting

Early in-person voting is available at designated sites in each county from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3.

Fox News Power Rankings presidential map.

Fox News Power Rankings presidential map.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voter registration

The deadline for Delaware residents to register to vote was Oct. 12.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics