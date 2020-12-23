Trump calls for $2G stimulus checks -- gets support from AOC, Pelosi, Sanders

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Trump calls for $2G stimulus checks for Americans, gains support from AOC, Pelosi, Sanders

As if 2020 hasn’t delivered enough unexpected news, consider this: President Trump’s call Tuesday night for Congress to raise coronavirus stimulus payments to Americans to $2,000 won raves from at least three of his harshest critics -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Trump made his pitch in a video posted on Twitter, in which he slammed the Covid bill as a "disgrace," and assailed many individual line items in the 5,000-page plan approved by Congress – calling on lawmakers to amend the package, which would require the president’s signature to become law.

Trump then listed numerous allocations to foreign countries, $40 million for the Kennedy Center in Washington and additional millions for research projects – as well as other non-Covid-related objectives.

"Despite all of this wasteful spending, and much more, the $900 billion package provides hard-working taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments and not enough money is given to small businesses -- and in particular restaurants, whose owners have suffered so grievously."

The president’s critics quickly voiced their rare support for his point of view. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- For coronavirus relief, Trump demands Congress increase direct payments to Americans

- Tucker Carlson: Congress tells struggling Americans to take their $600 and shut up

- Foreign aid in year-end spending package attached to coronavirus aid causes uproar

- Are you eligible for a second stimulus check? These are the income limits

- Tomi Lahren: Enough with the stimulus checks, let us earn our living

- Texas Republican: Process on coronavirus relief bill was disgrace to taxpayers



President Trump grants several high-profile pardons – who made the list?

President Trump issued full pardons to 15 individuals and commuted part or all of the sentences of an additional five people, the White House announced Tuesday.

Included in the list were Duncan Hunter, a former GOP congressman from California, Chris Collins, a former GOP representative from New York and Trump campaign adviser George Papadapoulous.



The president also pardoned four Blackwater guards who had been convicted in connection with the killing of Iraqi civilians while working as contractors in 2007.



Trump also commuted the sentence of Crystal Munoz, who had served 12 years in prison for marijuana distribution, and Tynice Nichole Hall, who had served 14 years in prison of her 18-year sentence for allowing her apartment to be used to distribute drugs. Trump had commuted her term of incarceration after her 14th year in prison.

The president also pardoned Weldon Angelos, who was sentenced to 55 years in prison for selling marijuana and carrying a handgun while doing so, and Otis Gordon, who was convicted of possession with intent to distribute. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Judge dismisses Michael Flynn case after Trump pardon

- KT McFarland: Trump pardon of Flynn ends unjust prosecution of an innocent man

- McFarland celebrates Flynn pardon, but laments FBI officials won't 'be held to account'

- Dem leaders condemn Trump's pardon of Michael Flynn: 'Abuse of power'



Sen. Rand Paul's ‘Festivus Report’ claims $54B in tax dollars was 'totally wasted'

"Seinfeld" fans know that the faux holiday "Festivus" is a time for the airing of grievances. Well, this year Sen. Rand Paul’s grievances amount to about $54 billion.

That’s how much tax money the Kentucky Republican argues has been "totally wasted" this year in his end-of-year "Festivus Report," which was unveiled Tuesday.

"I got a lotta problems with federal spending," Paul writes in his report, "and now you’re gonna hear about it!" The senator estimates the government wastes about $10,000 per taxpayer per year.



In addition to identifying what he views as waste, Paul also provides suggestions for how the money could have been spent more wisely. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Rand Paul’s Senate floor speech against COVID-19 bill goes viral

- Rand Paul calls for Trump to pardon Edward Snowden

- Rand Paul opposes Hunter Biden special counsel but says federal probe must continue



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- New York leads US in population drop, could lose House seat

- Warnock’s wife told officer that her husband is 'a great actor' after domestic dispute

- Seattle Antifa member who touted business owners hit list works as children’s camp counselor

- AOC defends decision to get vaccine amid criticism from fellow lawmakers, including teammate

- Man has coronavirus-like symptoms after giving CPR to United passenger who died

- Trump supporters to hold virtual 'second inauguration' on Jan. 20



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- US close on deal with Pfizer for millions more vaccine doses

- Military, federal workers will likely get extensions for repaying deferred taxes

- DHS plans warning for U.S. businesses about using communications gear, services from China-linked companies: report

- Elon Musk says he unsuccessfully tried to sell Tesla to Apple’s Tim Cook



#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress drew Tucker Carlson's wrath Tuesday night on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," because of the recently passed spending bill awaiting President Trump’s signature. Carlson noted that the measure contained lots of money for foreign countries like Jordan, Lebanon, Sudan and Pakistan -- and only $600 apiece for most Americans.



"The sky’s the limit here (with this bill)," Carlson said, "Six hundred dollars for all for you. Go crazy! On the other hand, it’s also pretty good to be a Jordanian," he added. "This same bill – passed, but not read by the United States Congress – allocates $500 million for border security in Jordan. Congress wants to help Jordan build a 275-mile border along its border with Syria."

Lawmakers allocated an additional $250 million for border security in Lebanon, Egypt, Oman and Tunisia, he added. "God knows those nations need it," he said. "Borders make a nation."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.