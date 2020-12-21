Tomi Lahren: Enough with the stimulus checks, let us earn our living

The same lawmakers applauding themselves for reaching a coronavirus relief deal are still advocating for crippling lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Monday.

"They think pretty highly of themselves for saving you, but let’s get real here, our anointed swamp leaders would never allow themselves to go without a paycheck," Lahren said on Fox Nation's "Final Thoughts."

"I am glad Americans will get some relief via the 11th-hour coronavirus relief package but still I say the best relief we could ask for would be to reopen and get back to normal."

Congressional leaders on Monday unveiled a mammoth agreement on a roughly $2.4 trillion spending package that includes $900 billion in coronavirus relief, the first substantial federal aid package since lawmakers passed the CARES Act in March. The deal includes $600 stimulus payments agreed to by Congress, and is expected to be voted on in the House Monday night.

Lahren noted that "many of these same leaders, along with governors and mayors, are actively preaching more and continued economy- and livelihood-crushing lockdowns, shutdowns, mandates, and infringements.

"Sure, that $300 supplemental [unemployment] check is gonna help a lot of folks," she continued, "but how many of those same folks would rather earn their living rather than wait for a taxpayer-funded government stimulus check?

The deal is little more than "robbing Peter to pay Paul," Lahren said, "and pretty soon Peter is gonna go broke, too ... then what? Who is gonna foot the bill?"

"Contrary to what most, if not all Democrats believe, you can't tax your way out of everything. That money doesn’t drop from the sky. We are on month nine of this insanity with no end in sight," Lahren argued. "So excuse me for not giving Chuck [Schumer] Nancy [Pelosi] or even Mitch [McConnell] a pat on the back for this fat spending and relief bill.

"Most Americans don’t want your handout, but we do want your tyrannical hands out of our businesses and livelihoods."

