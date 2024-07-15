Trump to attend RNC following assassination attempt at rally and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

OPENING DAY – Republican National Convention kicks off two days after Trump survived an assassination attempt. Continue reading …

FACE-TO-FACE – Law enforcement expert dismantles 'coward' narrative, details moment cop confronted Trump's shooter. Continue reading …

‘BY GOD I’M STILL HERE' – Trump celebrates 'miracle' survival of assassination attempt, explains why he asked about his shoes. Continue reading …

‘IN A HEARTBEAT’ – Hero Trump rally victim Corey Comperatore died shielding family and 'would've done it again,' friend says. Continue reading …

FRANTIC SCENE – Trump supporters seen in chaotic video taking cover as former president is evacuated from stage. Continue reading …

POLITICS

'THIS SHOULD HORRIFY' – Potential Trump VP candidates react to attempted assassination: 'Stronger than his enemies.' Continue reading …

'POLITICAL VIOLENCE' – Biden's Cabinet condemns attempt on former President Trump's life. Continue reading …

'LOWER THE TEMPERATURE' – Biden addresses nation following Trump rally shooting, says politics must not be 'a literal battlefield' or ‘killing field.’ Continue reading …

'FUNDAMENTAL FAILURE' – Expert questions why rooftop posing ‘obvious threat’ at Trump rally was not secured. Continue reading …

MEDIA

POLITICS ASIDE – Trump, Biden had 'good conversation' after assassination attempt, Bret Baier reports. Continue reading …

POINTING FINGERS – Trump survives shooting, but the politically charged blame game never fades. Continue reading …

'INCREDIBLY SCARED' – Psaki tells GOP to change programming at convention to ‘restore civility.’ Continue reading …

'FORGIVE ME' – Seattle teacher apologizes to students in op-ed fearing Trump win. Continue reading …



OPINION

NEWT GINGRICH – 5 convention goals for Trump to make the event a huge success. Continue reading …

BRIAN JONES – Newsom attacks democracy in California, but wants to take that national. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PROUD AMERICANS – Marine veteran amputee establishes rock band to perform for patriots around America. Continue reading …

BIGGEST DEFENDERS – Liberal media, Democrats praise 'great' President Biden amid dire polling. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on a summer breeze, summer Olympian and a tough man for all seasons. Continue reading …

'BLACK WIDOWER' – Man convicted in sixth wife's murder could have more secrets, experts say. Continue reading …

WATCH

TRUMP RALLY ATTENDEE – Man who shot video of would-be Trump assassin on building speaks out. See video …

SHOOTING EYEWITNESS – Just as Trump turned, I heard ‘pop, pop, pop.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

