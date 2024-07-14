Psaki tells GOP to change programming at convention to 'restore civility:' 'I'm incredibly scared'

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki called on the Republican National Committee to overhaul its planned programming for the upcoming convention to avoid "escalating" the country's rhetoric following the failed assassination attempt against former President Trump.

In an appearance on "Meet the Press" Sunday, Psaki described feeling "scared" in the aftermath of the attempt on former President Trump's life, echoing other panelists who called for the country to dial down the divisive political rhetoric.

With the Republican National Convention set to begin on Monday, Psaki said the party should adjust the planned speakers and programming to lower the temperature and "restore civility." Psaki said that while calls among Democrats for Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 race have been "paused," the convention could reignite the conversation.

TRUMP SAYS 'GOD ALONE' PREVENTED 'UNTHINKABLE' AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

"The convention is starting and unless the programming changes, the rhetoric and how the programming is set up is not actually calming the tone or restoring civility," Psaki said. "We'll see if that programming changes, but if it stays the same, that is escalating it. It is not a civil approach to a convention."

The Republican National Convention, where Trump will be formally nominated as the GOP's 2024 standard-bearer, is scheduled to "proceed" with heightened security despite the attempt on Trump's life, according to the RNC and Trump campaign.

WHO WAS THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS? EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT TRUMP'S ATTEMPTED ASSASSIN

"I truly love our country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin," Trump posted to Truth Social Sunday morning.

Psaki, who now hosts an MSNBC show, said anyone who is using the moment to promote their politics or bolster their platform is "feeding into the danger" and could inspire "retaliation."

"For anyone out there who has a platform who thinks the moment right now is to be political and attack the other party — you are feeding into the danger. You are making it more likely there’s retaliation," she said. "I'm incredibly scared. I'm scared for journalists. I'm scared for people who have public platforms of all parties."

The shooter was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man from western Pennsylvania. Before being killed by law enforcement, Crooks reportedly shot at Trump from a rooftop perch some 130 yards away, striking the upper part of Trump’s right ear. The visibly bloodied former president was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents.

Crooks killed one rally attendee and critically wounded two others. Trump, with blood on his ear and face, waved defiantly to his supporters as he was hustled off the stage by the Secret Service, yelling, "Fight!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crooks was a registered Republican, according to voting records, but he only participated in the Nov. 8, 2022, state election due to his age. Records show he made a $15 donation to Progressive Turnout Project, a Chicago-based political action committee that supports Democrat candidates for public office and claims to advocate for "key Democratic constituencies: young people, minorities and low-income people."

When contacted by Fox News Digital for comment, the RNC pointed to its earlier statement about the convention proceeding as planned.

Fox News' Scott McDonald contributed to this report.