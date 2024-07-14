Trump, Biden reportedly had 'good conversation' after assassination attempt

Fox News anchor Bret Baier reported on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" that former President Trump was in "great spirits" recovering from the assassination attempt against him and praised his "good conversation" with President Biden.

STEVE SCALISE: THE LEFT'S 'HYPER-CHARGED,' VIOLENT RHETORIC 'NEEDS TO STOP'

BRET BAIER: He’s in really great spirits. He is on his way to Milwaukee, leaving at 3:30. He made a Truth Social post about that saying they’re not going to let the shooter affect any of his plans. He did consider delaying coming here to Milwaukee but is moving forward with that.

He’s amazed that it happened. He understands he’s blessed to be where he is today. In fact, the doctor he talked to said if that bullet was a quarter of an inch in a different position, he would not be talking to that doctor today. He told me a number of things, but I asked about the convention, his thoughts about things.

He had a couple of posts on Truth Social that called for unity in the country. He expressed that he is going to make that a theme here in the convention and may be making some changes based on what he says, what others are doing. He did talk about inviting Nikki Haley to speak and her accepting that as one of those things. He praised President Biden for the phone call that he gave him, made to the former president. He said it was a good conversation and, in not so many words, Biden expressed condolences for the family that was lost, the Comperatore family, and the former president mentioned that as well.

RALLYGOERS DOUBLE DOWN ON TRUMP SUPPORT AFTER WITNESSING HARROWING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: 'WE FIGHT HARDER'

An attempted assassination of former Trump took place on Saturday in Pennsylvania, shocking the world as the presumptive Republican nominee escaped death by what seemed like inches.

Trump was led offstage from the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally with blood pouring from his right ear, but not before raising his fist and gesturing to the crowd in defiance.

Biden spoke with Trump as well as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy a few hours after the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Bryan Flood contributed to this report.