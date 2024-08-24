Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NASA

Troubled Boing Starliner will return to earth without stranded astronauts: NASA

The pair originally blasted off from Florida’s Space Coast on a test flight mission that was initially expected to last a week

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
NASA-Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck on ISS over spacecraft issues Video

NASA-Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck on ISS over spacecraft issues

 Fox News senior correspondent Jonathan Serrie reports on the astronauts who are stuck in space due to issues with the Boeing Starliner on ‘Special Report.’

NASA officials announced on Saturday that the troubled Boeing Starliner spacecraft that shuttled two astronauts to space in June will return to earth without them.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been stuck in space after engineers discovered helium leaks and issues involving thrusters shortly after it docked with the International Space Station, which prompted NASA and Boeing to investigate.

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore float inside a spacecraft

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were the flight crew on Boeing's Starliner capsule, which is recovering from a series of issues. (NASA)

The pair originally blasted off from Florida’s Space Coast on a test flight mission that was initially expected to last a week.

They will now return with a SpaceX Crew-9 mission, which will likely not happen before September as that mission needs to reduce its crew of four to two to make room for the stranded astronauts, who are expected to return in February 2025. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.