NASA

How Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck in space could get home and when

Boeing maintains confidence Starliner spacecraft can bring NASA astronauts home, but SpaceX may be tapped to help

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
NASA-Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck on ISS over spacecraft issues Video

NASA-Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck on ISS over spacecraft issues

Fox News senior correspondent Jonathan Serrie reports on the astronauts who are stuck in space due to issues with the Boeing Starliner on ‘Special Report.’

Two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station on June 5 are still stuck there due to issues with the spacecraft they arrived on — and they don't know how or when they're returning home.

NASA is working on it, the agency said in a Wednesday phone briefing with reporters, saying it is considering having the SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon to retrieve Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams if the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they arrived in proves to be too unsafe for their return.

The two astronauts' initial mission, which was supposed to have them home in mid-June, has since surpassed the two-month mark after the Starliner spacecraft experienced helium leaks and propulsion system issues, which Wilmore and Williams became aware of once they docked at the ISS.

While no contingency plan has been reached, NASA is considering sending Wilmore and Williams home on the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 mission, which would take off in September with two astronauts and return home in February with four, NASA said during the Wednesday call. 

NASA-BOEING STARLINER LAUNCG WAS ‘SPECTACULAR,’ MISSION WENT AS PLANNED UNTIL DAY 2, ASTRONAUTS SAY

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore float inside a spacecraft

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were the flight crew on Boeing's Starliner capsule, which is recovering from a series of issues. (NASA)

NASA brought in new propulsion experts to examine the root cause of the helium leaks and thruster operations.

If the agency approves a contingency plan, officials say they will likely have Starliner undock from the space station and return to earth autonomously.

STARLINER WAS ASTRONAUTS' ‘LIFEBOAT’ IF SHATTERED RUSSIAN SATELLITE HIT SPACE STATION

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams during NASA's live shot of their takeoff on June 5, 2024.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams during NASA's live shot of their takeoff on June 5, 2024. (NASA)

Boeing, meanwhile, says it's confident its new Starliner spacecraft is safe to bring Wilmore and Williams back to Earth safely. 

NASA says it needs more time to analyze the spacecraft's maneuvering thrusters, which developed problems during its first astronaut-crewed flight to the ISS.

Fox News' Charles Bell and Jonathan Serrie contributed to this report.

