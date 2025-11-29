Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey

Train pushes car quarter-mile on tracks as 82-year-old driver suffers minor injuries

The New Jersey incident occurred when a woman stopped on the tracks after seeing warning lights

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Florida train crashes into fire truck, causing injuries Video

Florida train crashes into fire truck, causing injuries

Three firefighters and at least 12 passengers were hurt in the crash in Delray Beach on Saturday, officials said. (Credit: Michael Lamendola via Storyful / Arielle Schwartz via Storyful)

A woman suffered only minor injuries this week after her car was slammed into by a freight train in New Jersey.

The 82-year-old said she stopped her car Wednesday afternoon when she saw flashing lights warning that a train was coming without realizing she was on the tracks, according to The Patch.

The CSX train pushed the woman’s car — with her in it — a quarter of a mile before the locomotive was able to stop.

BODYCAM SHOWS CHARLOTTE TRAIN MURDER SUSPECT'S INTERACTION WITH POLICE MONTHS BEFORE IRYNA ZARUTSKA STABBING

Sedan perpendicular in front of train

A woman suffered only minor injuries this week after her car was slammed into by a freight train. (South Brunswick Police Department)

Miraculously, the woman survived with only a minor leg injury, according to the outlet. She was taken to a local hospital.

The incident happened in South Brunswick around 2 p.m.

Car directly in front of train

The 82-year-old said she stopped her car Wednesday afternoon when she saw flashing lights warning that a train was approaching. (South Brunswick Police Department)

CHICAGO TRAIN FIRE ATTACK SHOWS WHY ‘DECARCERATION’ POLICIES ARE PUTTING LIVES AT RISK: EXPERT

Photos shared by the South Brunswick Police Department showed the gray four-door sedan perpendicular across the tracks directly in front of the train.

The crash forced the closure of Route 535 in both directions for hours.

Crash scene with orange cones and ambulance

The crash forced the closure of Route 535 in both directions for hours. (South Brunswick Police Department)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the South Brunswick Police Department for comment.
