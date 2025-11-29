Train pushes car quarter-mile on tracks as 82-year-old driver suffers minor injuries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman suffered only minor injuries this week after her car was slammed into by a freight train in New Jersey.

The 82-year-old said she stopped her car Wednesday afternoon when she saw flashing lights warning that a train was coming without realizing she was on the tracks, according to The Patch.

The CSX train pushed the woman’s car — with her in it — a quarter of a mile before the locomotive was able to stop.

Miraculously, the woman survived with only a minor leg injury, according to the outlet. She was taken to a local hospital.

The incident happened in South Brunswick around 2 p.m.

Photos shared by the South Brunswick Police Department showed the gray four-door sedan perpendicular across the tracks directly in front of the train.

The crash forced the closure of Route 535 in both directions for hours.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the South Brunswick Police Department for comment.