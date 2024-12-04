Pennsylvania train slams into milk truck, video shows

A train in Pennsylvania was filmed colliding into a milk truck that appeared to be stuck at a railroad crossing.

The collision involving the Dean’s Dairy-branded truck unfolded Monday in Erie following heavy snowfall in the region.

"He’s not going to stop, oh man, oh man," a bystander is heard saying before the train slammed into the idle truck.

"Holy hell, wow," he then says as the force of the collision pushed the truck to the side of the tracks.

There were no reports of injuries from the crash, according to YourErie.com.

Police in Erie believe the truck got stuck in the snow, the website added.

The driver of the truck reportedly exited the cab in the moments before impact.