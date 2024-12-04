Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania train slams into milk truck, video shows

Bystanders heard reacting in moments before impact in Erie

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Pennsylvania train slams into milk truck Video

Pennsylvania train slams into milk truck

A powerful collision between a train and a milk truck was captured on video in Erie, Pa. (Credit: Tim Whipple/TMX)

A train in Pennsylvania was filmed colliding into a milk truck that appeared to be stuck at a railroad crossing. 

The collision involving the Dean’s Dairy-branded truck unfolded Monday in Erie following heavy snowfall in the region. 

"He’s not going to stop, oh man, oh man," a bystander is heard saying before the train slammed into the idle truck. 

"Holy hell, wow," he then says as the force of the collision pushed the truck to the side of the tracks. 

Train collides with truck in Erie, Pa.

The train is seen approaching the truck that was stuck on the tracks in Erie, Pa., on Monday. (Tim Whipple/TMX )

There were no reports of injuries from the crash, according to YourErie.com. 

Train slams into truck in Pennsylvania

Snow is seen flying through the air during the moment of impact in Erie, Pa. (Tim Whipple/TMX )

Police in Erie believe the truck got stuck in the snow, the website added. 

Train slams into truck in Erie

There were no reports of injuries from the collision in Erie on Dec. 2. (Tim Whipple/TMX )

The driver of the truck reportedly exited the cab in the moments before impact. 

