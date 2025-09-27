TPUSA leader calls for UNC professor’s firing over alleged leftist gun group ties after flyers hit Georgetown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet on Saturday called for the firing of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor, who allegedly belongs to a radical gun group linked to multiple violent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) attacks.

Dwayne Dixon, an Asian and Middle Eastern Studies professor at the school's Chapel Hill campus, is allegedly a member of Redneck Revolt's Silver Valley chapter — an offshoot of the John Brown Gun Club, which was tied to at least two violent attacks at ICE facilities in Washington and Texas, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Kolvet's demand, which he posted to X, came after John Brown Gun Club recruitment flyers were seen on Georgetown University's campus Wednesday and Thursday with the writing, "Hey fascist! Catch this!" an apparent nod to writing that was written on bullet casings linked to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's Sept. 10 assassination.

"I posted this flyer our team spotted at Georgetown, and now we find out professors at "elite" schools are members of this group and its offshoots," Kolvet wrote in the post. "This professor must be immediately fired and the group/network investigated."

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to "investigate, disrupt and dismantle" any illegal operations linked to Antifa.

The flyer coined the posse as "the only political group that celebrates when Nazis die," and linked to a page where organizers said they were "building a community that's done with ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters," instead focusing on "real change."

A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill spokesperson previously told Fox Digital the school respects free speech, noting it does not "monitor or comment on the lawful personal activities or political views of individual employees."

It is unclear if Dixon is being investigated, or will face any disciplinary action.

His photo is not included in his staff biography.

Redneck Revolt, described by the Counter Extremism Project as a "far-left" gun club, rejects capitalism and the nation-state, often deploying armed members to protests and claiming to shield left-wing activists from "fascist" or "white supremacist" opponents.

Dixon faced multiple charges after allegedly attending protests in Durham and Charlottesville in 2017, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, though charges were later dropped.

He was also charged with assault during the 2018 toppling of UNC’s Silent Sam statue, a case that was later dismissed, according to WRAL.

Redneck Revolt was sued by Charlottesville and local businesses under anti-paramilitary and nuisance laws after a 2017 rally. A judge refused to dismiss the case, but the group avoided trial by entering a consent decree, calling the suit "harassment" and "state repression."

The group has also been linked to violent acts, including a 2019 bombing attempt by member Willem van Spronsen, who was killed during the attack and later celebrated by antifa activists as a martyr.

Dixon and UNC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

