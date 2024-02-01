Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Toxicology report back for Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen to death: report

The toxicology report on the three Kansas City Chief fans was released to police on Thursday

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
'America's Most Wanted' host John Walsh discusses the expected toxicology report and a new video surfacing of friend who hosted watch party in cuffs on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.' 

Police have received the toxicology report of the three Kansas City men who were found dead in the snow two days after a game day gathering. 

Family members of David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson told FOX 4 that they learned police had received the report.

"There have been no additional details of this case revealed to any media, nor are there any plans to at this time. The case remains an ongoing death investigation," a KCPD spokesperson told the local outlet.

Kansas City Chiefs fans deaths

David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson were found dead outside their friends Kansas City home on Jan. 9, 2024. (Ricky Johnson/Facebook)

The toxicology report will determine if  any substances, including alcohol, drugs or otherwise, were found in the three men’s systems at the time of their deaths.

