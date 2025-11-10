Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Washington DC

Three DC homicides in six hours test Trump’s claim of safer Washington

Metropolitan Police investigating deaths of teenager and two adults across city

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Three homicides in weekend crime spree in Washington, DC Video

Three homicides in weekend crime spree in Washington, DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three homicides that took place in the city on Saturday, Nov. 8. (Fox 5 DC/WTTG) 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington, D.C., saw three homicides on Saturday night in a mere six-hour time span as President Donald Trump declared victory over what he called a "crisis" of crime in the nation's capital.

A teenager and two adults were killed Saturday in three separate incidents that the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating as homicides, officials said. A teenager was shot in a fourth incident, but police have not said if it was a homicide.

The spree is unusual as Trump's crime crackdown in the district has seen a decrease in overall crime.

"We have a very safe city now," Trump said last week. "The country is going to be safe. We do it one at a time."

National Guard members stand on sidewalk in Washington, DC

National Guard members are seen in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 5, 2025. (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

DC ARRESTS SURPASS 1,000 AS TRUMP-BACKED CRACKDOWN ENTERS 12TH HOMICIDE-FREE DAY

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the first shooting just minutes before 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of C Street SE. They found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Medics rushed the teen to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to MPD. Homicide detectives have since taken over the case.

About four hours later, at around 6:52 p.m., officers reported finding another teen boy who had been shot in the 700 block of Newton Place, Northwest. Police said the teen was found inside a home there, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Medics tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

Less than two hours later, at around 8:48 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 14th Place, Southeast, where they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to MPD. Homicide detectives are investigating her death.

Police have not released the names of the victims or information regarding any suspects.

National Guard troops in Navy Yard metro station in Washington D.C.

People gather at the Navy Yard metro station to protest the deployment of National Guard troops and federal immigration agents in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 5, 2025. (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

HUNDREDS ARRESTED AS TRUMP’S WASHINGTON, DC, CRIME CRACKDOWN HITS FULL STRIDE

The incidents Saturday raised the number of homicides in the last week to five, according to The Washington Post. According to MPD data, as of Nov. 10, there were 122 homicides this year in Washington, D.C. In August, the president deployed more than 2,000 troops to combat crime.

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump waits for the arrival of Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese at the White House on October 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with the troop deployment, Trump signed an executive order expanding anti-crime measures, including adding additional prosecutors to focus on violent and property crimes, and directing the transportation secretary to inspect and improve D.C.’s transit services.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House to comment. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Close modal

Continue