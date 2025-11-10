Three DC homicides in six hours test Trump’s claim of safer Washington

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington, D.C., saw three homicides on Saturday night in a mere six-hour time span as President Donald Trump declared victory over what he called a "crisis" of crime in the nation's capital.

A teenager and two adults were killed Saturday in three separate incidents that the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating as homicides, officials said. A teenager was shot in a fourth incident, but police have not said if it was a homicide.

The spree is unusual as Trump's crime crackdown in the district has seen a decrease in overall crime.

"We have a very safe city now," Trump said last week. "The country is going to be safe. We do it one at a time."

DC ARRESTS SURPASS 1,000 AS TRUMP-BACKED CRACKDOWN ENTERS 12TH HOMICIDE-FREE DAY

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the first shooting just minutes before 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of C Street SE. They found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Medics rushed the teen to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to MPD. Homicide detectives have since taken over the case.

About four hours later, at around 6:52 p.m., officers reported finding another teen boy who had been shot in the 700 block of Newton Place, Northwest. Police said the teen was found inside a home there, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Medics tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

Less than two hours later, at around 8:48 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 14th Place, Southeast, where they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to MPD. Homicide detectives are investigating her death.

Police have not released the names of the victims or information regarding any suspects.

HUNDREDS ARRESTED AS TRUMP’S WASHINGTON, DC, CRIME CRACKDOWN HITS FULL STRIDE

The incidents Saturday raised the number of homicides in the last week to five, according to The Washington Post. According to MPD data, as of Nov. 10, there were 122 homicides this year in Washington, D.C. In August, the president deployed more than 2,000 troops to combat crime.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with the troop deployment, Trump signed an executive order expanding anti-crime measures, including adding additional prosecutors to focus on violent and property crimes, and directing the transportation secretary to inspect and improve D.C.’s transit services.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House to comment.