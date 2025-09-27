Texas Tech tells faculty to revise instruction, recognize only 2 sexes in classrooms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell on Thursday directed university presidents to only recognize two sexes — male and female — emphasizing that, regardless of personal views, adherence to new requirements is mandatory for all employees.

Mitchell wrote in a memo that universities are required to comply with both state and federal law, executive orders, and directives issued by President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a "fundamental" responsibility as stewards of public trust.

Current laws and directives recognize only two human sexes — male and female — as outlined in Texas House Bill 229, the Governor’s letter, and an Executive Order.

TEXAS A&M REGENTS DEMAND AUDIT OF ALL COURSES AFTER TRANSGENDER LESSON CONTROVERSY

Abbott's letter, sent Jan. 30, directed Texas state agency heads to follow state and federal law, including Trump’s executive order, in rejecting radical sexual orientation and gender identity ideologies.

Mitchell said that while faculty have First Amendment rights in their personal capacity, they must follow the law while instructing students.

Administrations must review course materials, curricula, syllabi and other instructional documents to ensure compliance and make adjustments as needed.

TEXAS LAWMAKER SLAMS TEXAS A&M AFTER STUDENT ALLEGEDLY REMOVED FROM CLASS FOR CHALLENGING TRANSGENDER LESSON

The chancellor recognized that staff may hold "differing personal views on these matters," but noted that compliance is mandatory.

"Regardless [of personal views], in your role as a state employee, compliance with the law is required, and I trust in your professionalism to carry out these responsibilities in a manner that reflects well on our universities," Mitchell wrote.

Acknowledging the area of law is still developing, he noted there may be changes as new guidance is issued at state and federal levels.

Accrediting organizations, including the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP), have already recognized the changes, working with programs and institutions to balance educational commitments with legal compliance.

ETHICS PROFESSOR SUES UNIVERSITY, SAYS HE WAS FIRED OVER CRITICISM OF GENDER POLICIES

While the chancellor did not directly address any specific incidents, he noted "recent developments" at universities across Texas "highlighted the importance of understanding these compliance obligations."

Faculty are directed to bring questions to their deans and provosts.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) has criticized similar action at Angelo State University, which enacted a new policy forbidding faculty "discussion of transgender topics or any topics that suggest there are more than two genders," and transgender-related topics on syllabi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, FIRE wrote a letter to Angelo State alleging the restrictions violate the First Amendment, and calling on the university to immediately withdraw the policy.

Texas Tech and FIRE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.