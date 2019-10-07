Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Texas store clerk shot dead by masked gunmen, including one in alien disguise, during robbery

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Authorities in the nation's fourth largest city are hunting a pair of killers – one of whom donned an alien mask – after a Texas convenience store clerk was shot and killed early Monday morning during a robbery.

The Houston Police Department said that two men entered a Valero gas station along Reed Road near Highway 288 at about 3 a.m. and fatally shot the clerk.

Surveillance images released by police showed the suspects entering the store, with weapons drawn.

KANSAS CITY BAR SHOOTING SUSPECT ARRESTED, SECOND 'ARMED AND DANGEROUS' SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE

One suspect can be seen wearing an alien mask, while the other suspect's face was hidden by a more conventional black mask.

Two suspects, including one wearing an alien mask, were involved in the fatal shooting of a gas station clerk on Monday, according to Houston police.

Two suspects, including one wearing an alien mask, were involved in the fatal shooting of a gas station clerk on Monday, according to Houston police. (Houston Police Department)

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the store clerk dead.

HOMELESS MAN CONFESSED TO DEADLY ATTACKS IN NEW YORK CITY, PROSECUTOR SAYS

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Monday at a Valero gas station near Highway 288 in Houston.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Monday at a Valero gas station near Highway 288 in Houston. (Houston Police Department)

Police told FOX26 the suspects may have fled in a black 4-door sedan, possibly a Nissan.

CLICK HERE FOR THE NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Officials tweeted a hazy photo of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed