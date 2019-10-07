Texas store clerk shot dead by masked gunmen, including one in alien disguise, during robbery

Authorities in the nation's fourth largest city are hunting a pair of killers – one of whom donned an alien mask – after a Texas convenience store clerk was shot and killed early Monday morning during a robbery.

The Houston Police Department said that two men entered a Valero gas station along Reed Road near Highway 288 at about 3 a.m. and fatally shot the clerk.

Surveillance images released by police showed the suspects entering the store, with weapons drawn.

One suspect can be seen wearing an alien mask, while the other suspect's face was hidden by a more conventional black mask.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the store clerk dead.

Police told FOX26 the suspects may have fled in a black 4-door sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Officials tweeted a hazy photo of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.