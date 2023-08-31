Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Texas shopping center shooting leaves at least 2 dead, multiple injured

The shooting unfolded at the Arboretum Shopping Center in Austin, police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Buster Murdaugh insists dad is innocent in exclusive interview Video

Buster Murdaugh insists dad is innocent in exclusive interview

Fox News’ Nate Foy previews Martha MacCallum’s exclusive interview with Buster Murdaugh in Fox Nation’s ‘The Fall of the House of Murdaugh,’ now streaming.

Two people were killed and at least three others were injured after a shooting at a Texas shopping center

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to the Arboretum Shopping Center shortly after 5 p.m. after shots were fired.

"APD resources are working to stabilize the scene," an APD social media post said. 

FLORIDA POLICE RESPOND TO STABBING AT TAMPA-AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Austin mall shooting

Austin police at the Arboretum Shopping Center on Thursday where at least two people died after a shooting.  (Fox Austin)

Fox News Digital has reached out to authorities. 

The Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were pronounced dead at the scene and another adult was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Two other adults were being evaluated for minor injuries. Authorities have not said what led to the shooting

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

There was no threat to the public, police said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.