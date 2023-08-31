Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida police respond to stabbing at Tampa-area high school

Florida police say the suspect is a 9th grade student with no disciplinary history at the school

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Police in Florida say that a stabbing at a high school on Thursday left two people injured.

The Clearwater Police Department said the stabbing happened at Countryside High School in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday morning, according to FOX 13. They said two students were taken to a local hospital.

Officials said a suspect, who's a student, is in custody.

Police said there was no further threat of danger to the school, and added students were held in their classes to preserve the crime scene.

Florida school

The Clearwater Police Department said the stabbing happened at Countryside High School in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday morning, according to FOX 13. They said two students were taken to a local hospital. (FOX 13)

Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy said that the victims are both males, with one in 9th grade and the other in 11th.

Gandy said the suspect is a 9th-grade boy with no disciplinary history at the school.

Students were dismissed from the school at 1:25 p.m., according to police.

The two victims are in stable condition and their parents were notified, officials said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.