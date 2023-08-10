Texas police arrest man after explosion at hospital parking garage next to major highway in Austin

A man is in police custody after an apparent explosion at St. David’s Hospital in Austin, Texas, Wednesday evening.

Raymond L. Garner, 38, was taken into custody on a charge of third-degree felony of components of explosives, Austin police said.

Online records show he was booked into the Travis County Jail around 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities received a call around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday concerning a car fire happening inside the visitor parking garage at St. David’s Medical Center at 919 East 32nd Street. The hospital is on the western side of Interstate 35, which runs north-south through the state capital city.

Fire officials determined that there was something more "suspicious" involved and an explosion likely caused the car fire.

MASSIVE FIRE, EXPLOSION REPORTED AT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS PLANT IN GARLAND, TEXAS

Austin police and EMS arrived on scene and all three agencies initiated a joint response to make sure everyone was safe. Police said no one had been around the vehicle at the time of the explosion.

Investigators identified a subject "who has a connection with the vehicle" and arrested him. Police said he had a "legitimate business need to be at the hospital," but did not provide further details.

The hospital said Thursday it was no longer on "diversion status" and has resumed normal operations.

Investigators are determining whether the explosion was an intentional act or an accident. The incident remains under investigation by the APD, FBI, and ATF.

Later Thursday Cedar Park police said they were assisting these agencies in an on-site investigation of the suspect's residence at Cypress Gardens apartments.

Cedar Park police said units were on scene using x-rays to examine an item inside Garner's apartment and conducting searches using robotics.

Some residents were temporarily evacuated "out of an abundance of caution as the bomb squad examines an object at the scene," Cedar Park police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A serial bomber terrorized Austin during a series of attacks in March, 2018, that left 2 dead and 4 injured.