Texas high school under lockdown following police tip

A high school in Houston, Texas is under lockdown after police received information regarding a potential threat on Thursday.

Stephen F. Austin High School was placed under lockdown Thursday morning, school officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

There is a large law enforcement presence on the campus and students have been reported to be safe.

Police have not publicly announced the nature of the tip they received. The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lockdown comes one day after California police arrested a teen threatening shootings a two separate schools on Wednesday. Police apprehended the unnamed 17-year-old Wednesday morning after school employees reached out.

Police searched the teen's home following the arrest and found "numerous pieces of evidence," but they did not find a gun.

The teen has been charged with felony terrorist threats and a hate crime, police said.

There has been a spate of precautionary school lockdowns in the U.S. in the wake of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos' attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

The Donna Independent School District in Donna, Texas canceled classes Thursday and Friday due to a "credible threat of violence."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.