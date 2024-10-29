Heartbroken mom of Texas murder victim breaks down over migrant crisis: 'You took away my son!'

A grieving Texas mother broke down in tears on Fox News with a heartwrenching plea for justice for her late son allegedly gunned down by an illegal immigrant from Honduras in April.

"How dare you," Victoria Garcia said Tuesday morning on "Fox & Friends First."

"You're here illegally, but you have a firearm. I get it, on the street, you're able to buy anything and everything, but you came over to steal and destroy, and that's what you did. Because you destroyed my family. You took away my son."

Ricardo Vega, a father of two, was allegedly murdered by 32-year-old illegal immigrant suspect Osman Solorzano Sanchez during a road rage incident in North Houston earlier this year.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured Vega following Sanchez's truck shortly before he was shot dead. Vega's 911 call indicated he was chasing the suspect's truck after a hit-and-run incident.

Sanchez was additionally accused of tampering with the crime scene by trying to make his truck unrecognizable to police.

Garcia expressed anger after shocking records obtained by Fox News revealed one in 10 inmates in Texas' Harris County Jail are wanted by ICE, including multiple for offenses like homicide and sexual assault.

The Texan said as a Mexican-American, she understands the plight of those fleeing their homes for a better life in the U.S., but added that those crossing into the country need to be vetted for safety purposes.

"I've been a witness at the border where you see these migrants walking in groups – old people, young people, children in strollers. I get it, you're fleeing from a country that's full of poverty, full of violence, full of gangs, [with a] poor health care system. You know what? We have those issues here in Texas. We have those issues here in the United States, so what gives you the right to come and burden us more?" she asked.

"Not everybody that comes here is a bad person. But we do need to know who you are and what are your intentions. How do you just go? And because you've made this long journey, and you're there at the border and whatever questions they ask you and boom, you're given that pass."

Garcia said she never wanted to be angry or bitter. Instead, she only wants justice for Ricardo.

As she spoke of her late son, her words were punctuated by sobs.

"His smile now is what keeps his mom going," she said. "And I will fight. He's not here to fight this fight, but I will be Ricardo's voice to the very end. I will do what it takes for my son to receive justice."