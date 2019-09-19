Tension with Iran rising as US backs Saudi 'right to defend itself'; Warning sign for Biden in new poll

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Tension with Iran continues to simmer as Pompeo says US backs Saudi Arabia's 'right to defend itself,' Trump raises sanctions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the United States backs Saudi Arabia's "right to defend itself" following last weekend's attack targeted the heart of its oil industry. On Wednesday, Pompeo described the attack as an "act of war" as President Trump said he had ordered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “substantially increase sanctions” on Iran, amid escalating tensions between the two countries. Pompeo's latest comments came on Twitter as came as he was in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, after meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's defense minister.

The Saudis on Wednesday displayed missile and drone wreckage and cited other evidence they alleged shows the raid was "unquestionably sponsored by Iran." Iran has denied involvement in the attack and warned the U.S. it will retaliate immediately if it is targeted.

Trump says EPA to slap San Francisco with violations related to homeless population

President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday that within a week, his administration will slap San Francisco with a notice of environmental violations related to the city’s homelessness problem. Trump made the remarks while returning to Washington, D.C., after a two-day fundraising trip to California. Trump said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will give San Francisco a notice related to the “tremendous” amount of pollution flowing into the ocean from the city’s storm sewers, Reuters reported. He also said hypodermic needles littered the sewers there and were polluting the sea.

Fox News Poll: Biden at new low in Democratic primary race

There is both good news and bad news for former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a new Fox News Poll. Most Democratic primary voters still consider him the candidate that has the best chance of defeating President Trump in 2020 and bringing the White House back to the Democratic Party. But Biden's support is at a new low. He captures the support of 29 percent of Democratic primary voters, the poll says. That’s down 2 points since last month and down 6 points since May when he was at a high of 35 percent support. His current 11-point lead is down from a high of 19 points in June. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., climbs back into second with 18 percent (up 8 points since August), followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., at 16 percent (down 4), forming the clearest top-three candidate tier seen in the race to date.

Bolton slams Trump's 'disrespectful' foreign policy at luncheon: report

Former national security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday reportedly blasted President Trump’s aborted plan to invite the Taliban to Camp David, saying the move sent a “terrible signal” and was “disrespectful” to the victims of 9/11 because the Taliban had harbored Al Qaeda. Bolton, speaking at a private luncheon, also said negotiations with North Korea and Iran were “doomed to failure” on the president’s watch, two attendees told Politico. One witness said Bolton, who parted ways with the administration last week, ripped Trump without using his name. He also said Trump’s failure to respond to the Iranian attack on an American drone earlier this summer set the stage for its aggression in recent months, including last Saturday's attack on Saudi oil fields. - The New York Post

Ocasio-Cortez faces primary challenge from second-generation Queens immigrant

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will have to get through a primary challenger if she wants to hold on to her House seat in 2020. Democratic activist Badrun Khan, who has challenged Ocasio-Cortez for the Democratic nomination to represent New York's 14th district. says on her website that she'll provide "REAL Results... Not Empty Promises" -- an apparent jab at the "Squad" leader. When asked about Khan's challenge, Ocasio-Cortez said: “I just focus on delivering for my district and doing the best job. I try not to focus too much on other folks in the field," according to The Hill.

NY Times reporters claim Kavanaugh agreed to be interviewed 'if they wrote they didn't talk with him.'

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau admits wearing brownface in 2001 school photo, apologizes.

ICYMI: 'Silicon Valley' star Thomas Middleditch: 'Swinging saved my marriage.'

Fox Business anchors size up the Fed rate cut and what's next for Trump and Powell.

US-China trade reps to resume face-to-face talks on Thursday.

Pence to Maria Bartiromo: Fate of US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement rests with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

These states are best prepared for the next recession.

Laura Ingraham takes on toxic masculinity and how its mindset is "infecting" almost every aspect of our lives, our culture and politics.

