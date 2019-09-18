This Day in History: Sept. 19
On this day, Sept. 19 ...
1881: President James Garfield dies of a gunshot wound inflicted by a disappointed office-seeker the previous July 2.
Also on this day:
- 1955: President Juan Peron of Argentina is deposed and exiled after a military coup.
- 1957: The United States conducts its first underground nuclear test in the Nevada desert.
- 1985: The Mexico City area is struck by the first of two devastating earthquakes that claim thousands of lives.
- 2001: The Pentagon orders combat aircraft to the Persian Gulf following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.