Ocasio-Cortez faces primary challenge from second-generation immigrant in Queens

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has a new challenger if she wants to hold onto her seat in 2020 -- with another contender emerging from inside her own party.

Badrun Khan, a Democratic activist, says on her website that she'll provide "REAL Results... Not Empty Promises" -- an apparent jab at Ocasio-Cortez who currently serves as the representative for New York's 14th district.

When asked about the challenge, Ocasio-Cortez reportedly said she tried not to focus on others in the Democratic field. “I just focus on delivering for my district and doing the best job. I try not to focus too much on other folks in the field," she said, according to The Hill.

Khan filed her candidacy with the Federal Election Committee in July. The website for New York City's government confirms that Khan serves on the Queens Community Board 2.

Her website doesn't appear to have an official announcement and she did not to Fox News' request for comment by the time of publication.

Instead, her website detailed her background as a community and daughter of Bengali immigrants.

"Badrun has worked towards political and social empowerment for her community," her website read.

"Her service has gone well beyond the Bengali community. She is an active presence in schools and service to all the residents in her Queens community. She has volunteered and served with honor as a member of Community Board 2. Badrun continues to works diligently each day to help her community and the people of Queens."

Khan's website says she wants to enhance Medicare and Social Security but appeared to take a shot at "Medicare-for-all," a plan championed by progressives like Ocasio-Cortez.

"She will fight to make sure Health Care is made available for all and that those who have existing coverage can choose to keep what they currently have," the site said, apparently referring to concerns that Medicare for all would take away private insurance.