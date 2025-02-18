Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US

Tennessee man, self-proclaimed 'serial killer,' sentenced to 261 years in 5 separate murders

Joshua Dotson likened himself to fictional serial killer Michael Myers

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Memphis man, who referred to himself as a "serial killer" during his trial, has been sentenced to an additional 159 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder on Valentine's Day.

His sentence is to be served consecutively to his prior conviction of two counts of first-degree murder, resulting in life sentences totaling 102 years. Combined, he is facing 261 years in prison for five murders.

Joshua Dotson, the self-professed killer, was convicted in 2020 of killing his former girlfriend, Jamesha Covson, and their unborn child in August 2024.

After Covson's death, Dotson wrote "fly high." on social media in memory of her, while calling her a "sex worker" in court and claiming she was aware of his previous murders, which he argued was his motive for killing her.

TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 KILLED, 1 WOUNDED, TEEN GUNMAN DEAD OF SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT: POLICE

Joshua Dotson

Joshua Dotson, a Memphis man who referred to himself as a "serial killer" during his trial, has been sentenced to a total of 261 years after confessing to a total of five murders. (Tennessee Department of Corrections)

Following the first sentencing, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that they hoped the punishment brought some justice for the mother and child.

"Today’s sentencing brings a measure of justice for Jamesha Covson and her unborn child," a spokesperson for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said. "The court’s decision affirms that those who commit acts of violence with such disregard for human life will be held accountable. Our hearts are with the family and friends of Jamesha Covson, and we hope this sentence brings them some peace as they continue to grieve this profound loss."

2 SUSPECTS, INCLUDING VICTIM'S HUSBAND, CHARGED IN STABBING DEATH OF FORT CAMPBELL SOLDIER IN TENNESSEE

Joshua Dotson

Joshua Dotson was sentenced to 261 years in prison for five murders.  (Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy)

Dotson took an unorthodox approach during the trial, often testifying in his own defense and referring to himself as a "serial killer." He also likened himself to "Michael Myers," a fictional murderer.

Dotson eventually went on to claim responsibility for three additional murders between 2019 and 2020.

Memphis Police

Joshua Dotson was convicted in August 2024 of killing his former girlfriend, Jamesha Covson, and their unborn child in 2020. (Brad Vest/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dotson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Divieon Parker, two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Renita Bennett and Reginald Anderson, and three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

"After five years, we are pleased to finally have justice for Dotson’s multiple victims. His sentences, both from the guilty verdict after a trial and these two pleas today, amount to 261 years in prison. While no amount of time in prison will bring the victims back to their loved ones, we are content that he will never be a threat to our community again," Prosecutor Regina Lucreziano said. 