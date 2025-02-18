Tennessee man, self-proclaimed 'serial killer,' sentenced to 261 years in 5 separate murders

A Memphis man, who referred to himself as a "serial killer" during his trial, has been sentenced to an additional 159 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder on Valentine's Day.

His sentence is to be served consecutively to his prior conviction of two counts of first-degree murder, resulting in life sentences totaling 102 years. Combined, he is facing 261 years in prison for five murders.

Joshua Dotson, the self-professed killer, was convicted in 2020 of killing his former girlfriend, Jamesha Covson, and their unborn child in August 2024.

After Covson's death, Dotson wrote "fly high." on social media in memory of her, while calling her a "sex worker" in court and claiming she was aware of his previous murders, which he argued was his motive for killing her.

Following the first sentencing, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that they hoped the punishment brought some justice for the mother and child.

"Today’s sentencing brings a measure of justice for Jamesha Covson and her unborn child," a spokesperson for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said. "The court’s decision affirms that those who commit acts of violence with such disregard for human life will be held accountable. Our hearts are with the family and friends of Jamesha Covson, and we hope this sentence brings them some peace as they continue to grieve this profound loss."

Dotson took an unorthodox approach during the trial, often testifying in his own defense and referring to himself as a "serial killer." He also likened himself to "Michael Myers," a fictional murderer.

Dotson eventually went on to claim responsibility for three additional murders between 2019 and 2020.

Dotson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Divieon Parker, two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Renita Bennett and Reginald Anderson, and three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

"After five years, we are pleased to finally have justice for Dotson’s multiple victims. His sentences, both from the guilty verdict after a trial and these two pleas today, amount to 261 years in prison. While no amount of time in prison will bring the victims back to their loved ones, we are content that he will never be a threat to our community again," Prosecutor Regina Lucreziano said.